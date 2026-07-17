Know Before You Go: FC Tulsa vs. El Paso Locomotive FC - Saturday, July 18 - 7:30 p.m.

Published on July 17, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TICKETS

Tickets are available at fctulsa.com/tickets or by calling 918-727-2231. All FC Tulsa tickets are digital in the SeatGeek app. Have your tickets ready to scan upon arrival.

MATCHDAY TIMELINE

Box Office Opens: 5:30 p.m.

STM Early Entry: 6:20 p.m.

Gates Open: 6:30 p.m.

Warm-Ups: 6:45 p.m.

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

MATCH PREVIEW

FC Tulsa welcomes in attacking-minded El Paso Locomotive FC to kick off the second half of the season. The Scissortails were victorious in El Paso back in April and will look to secure their first home win in this series.

PROMOTIONS

World Soccer Night: Promotional highlights of Saturday's match include a halftime parade for kids wearing a jersey, the return of $1 Beer Section night and other activations promoting the beautiful game around the concourse.

STORY OF THE WEEK

Last week, FC Tulsa signed local goalkeeper Noah Adams to a USL Academy contract for the 2026 season. Adams was the starting goalkeeper for Tulsa SC's ECNL Boys U18/19 National Championship winning side this summer. The 18-year-old Tulsa native played his high school soccer at Bishop Kelley High School.

MATCH UPDATES

Stay tuned to our X/Twitter feed for live match updates. Visit the USL Championship Match Center for live stats.

PARKING

Make your matchday easy and buy pre-paid parking at the BOK Lot, just steps from ONEOK Field! The BOK Lot address is 208 E Archer, Tulsa, OK 74103.

$8 Pre-Paid Parking | $12 Day-Of Parking

PROHIBITED ITEMS

Lawn chairs, soccer balls, bookbags & umbrellas are not allowed into ONEOK Field. No outside food or drinks allowed. View the full list here.

PLAYER AUTOGRAPHS

Stick around after the final whistle for autographs from the players at the field level!

PRE-MATCH SOCIAL

FC Tulsa's supporter group is throwing a pre-match July 4 tailgate at the corner of Archer and Elgin at 4:30 PM - all are welcome! Memberships will be available for purchase with members enjoying free food and drinks. Fun's guaranteed!

FC Tulsa will also have a table at Elgin Park Brewery on Saturday afternoon for the third place match between France and England featuring spin to win prizes and more.

TEAM SHOP

Gear up for matchday by checking out our team shop.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 17, 2026

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