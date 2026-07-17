Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Las Vegas Lights FC 7/18/26
Published on July 17, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
San Antonio FC News Release
At a glance...
Cup Kings: With the team's 2-0 victory over Chattanooga Red Wolves SC Saturday, San Antonio advanced to the Prinx Tires USL Cup quarterfinals for the second straight year. SAFC went undefeated in group play, becoming the 2nd team to make the knockout stage in both seasons and the only side to win its group twice.
Back to Business: Forward Santiago Patino scored for the first time this season, becoming San Antonio's 14th different scorer across all competitions this season. The goal marked Patino's 29th overall for the club, extending his all-time leading scoring record.
Early Advantage: SAFC is undefeated in 45 straight league matches when leading at halftime, going 39-0-6 in a streak dating back to October 2021. The team is also undefeated in its last 12 matches when scoring first in a streak dating back to May 11, 2025.
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USL Championship Match #16 - San Antonio FC vs. Las Vegas Lights FC
Date: Saturday, July 18, 2026
Kickoff: 8:00 p.m. CT
Stadium: Toyota Field, San Antonio, TX
Where to Watch: ESPN+
Stats: USL Match Center
San Antonio FC: 6-2-7 (25 pts; 2 nd place in Western Conference)
Las Vegas Lights FC: 4-7-3 (15 pts; 11 th place in Western Conference)
All-time Series: SAFC holds the advantage in the all-time series at 7-2-4 and won most recently against the Lights in June 2025, a 3-0 victory at Toyota Field.
Social Media Information:
Twitter: @SanAntonioFC
Facebook: San Antonio FC
Instagram: @sanantoniofc
Hashtags: #Defend210, #SAvLV
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