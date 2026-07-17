Rhode Island FC Celebrates 100th Game in Club History vs. Regional Rival Hartford Athletic Tomorrow

Published on July 17, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







Rhode Island FC hosts Hartford Athletic at Centreville Bank Stadium in Week 20 of the 2026 USL Championship season.

WHO

Rhode Island FC

Hartford Athletic

WHEN

Saturday, July 18

7:30 p.m. ET

WHERE

Centreville Bank Stadium

11 Tidewater St.

Pawtucket, R.I. 02860

BROADCAST

myRITV, NESN+, ESPN Select

RADIO

790 The Score (WPRV 790 AM)

DIGITAL

WPRI 12+ Streaming App

THEME

Beat Hartford

GATE GIVEAWAY

Koke Vegas bobbleheads, courtesy of Centreville Bank (First 3,500 fans)

GAME PREVIEW

In its most recent regular season game on July 8, Hartford Athletic battled back from 2-0 down in the second half vs. Orange County SC to pick up a hard-fought 2-2 tie. Conceding two early goals going into the half, Hartford responded in force when Barry Coffey scored a brace in the 69th and 85th minutes to rescue a point for the hosts. In its last outing vs. Westchester SC, Hartford came away with a 2-1 win that secured its spot in the knockout stage of the Prinx Tires USL Cup, topping Group 5 with a 3W-0L-1T record. Hartford will look to use that momentum to pick up its first regular-season win since June 13 and snap a three-game winless run in the league.

Despite being eliminated from the Prinx Tires USL Cup, RIFC ended its run in the competition on a high note on July 11. It defeated Brooklyn FC 4-3 in a penalty-shootout after playing to a 1-1 tie in regulation, improving its unbeaten run at Centreville Bank Stadium to five games. Koke Vegas was the hero for RIFC on both ends of the ball, capping off a five-save performance with a heroic point-blank denial in the third minute of second-half stoppage time. After complementing his in-game performance with a diving save to put RIFC ahead in the shootout, El Capitán stepped up to the spot himself to take the deciding kick, burying the first penalty of his professional career to secure a dramatic win for RIFC.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 17, 2026

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