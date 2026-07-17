Republic FC Signs Experienced Attacker Alfredo Midence

Published on July 17, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Republic FC announced today the club has signed attacker Alfredo Midence (pronunciation: mee-DEHN-say) through the end of the 2026 season. He will be added to the team's roster pending league and federation approval. Per club policy, the terms of the contract were not disclosed.

"With the second half of season to play, we're bolstering the roster with a young, dynamic player who can contribute in multiple attacking roles," said Republic FC President and General Manager Tim Holt. "Alfredo will add depth to the roster as we enter an important stretch in the schedule as the Western Conference table continues to shift and get more competitive."

"I'm incredibly excited to join Sacramento Republic FC," said Midence. "From the first conversations with the club, I could feel the ambition and the passion behind this organization. I can't wait to meet my teammates, play in front of the fans, and give everything I have to help this team achieve great things. Let's get to work."

Midence made his professional debut with California club Central Valley Fuego in 2024 and quickly became a standout player in USL League One. With eight assists - as well as two goals - he earned the Golden Playmaker Award and was named the USL League One Young Player of the Year in his debut campaign. Among the 40 players eligible for the annual league-wide honor, he finished first in assists, goal contributions, and chances created.

The breakout performance earned him a spot on Lexington's SC roster in the club's inaugural USL Championship season in 2025. Across all competitions in two seasons at Lexington, Midence recorded two goals and seven assists in 30 appearances. In 2025, he spent eight matches on loan with USL League One side Charlotte Independence, where he recorded one goal and four assists in the first quarter of the season.

Born in Honduras, Midence moved to Maryland as a teenager and joined the D.C. United Academy.

The 24-year-old is expected to be available for selection tomorrow, as Republic FC takes on Charleston Battery at Patriots Point Soccer Stadium in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. That match kicks off at 4:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on FOX40+, FOX40.com, and ESPN+.







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