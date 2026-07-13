Applications Open for Second-Annual Republic FC and Wilton Rancheria Indigenous Future Leaders Scholarship

Published on July 13, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Today, Republic FC announced its second-annual Indigenous Future Leaders Scholarship, in partnership with Wilton Rancheria, for a local student. Applications are now open and must be submitted by July 31 at 11:59 p.m. Students can find more information and apply at SacRepublicFC.com/Scholarship. Republic FC Rising Scholars powered by the PG&E Corporation Foundation offers multiple scholarships throughout the year to support students from underrepresented communities as they continue their academic journeys.

"We believe that every student deserves the opportunity to pursue their dreams while staying connected to the communities that shape who they are," said Republic FC Vice President of Business Operations and Community Investment Scott Moak. "We're proud to continue to recognize and invest in Native American students whose leadership will help strengthen our region for generations to come."

Applicants are required to be residents of the six-county Sacramento region and of Native American heritage. In addition, they must be a high school senior who will pursue higher level education at a four-year college/university or California community college or are currently enrolled at a California community college or university with a minimum of six units. A committee of Republic FC representatives and Native American leaders, including last year's scholarship recipient, will review applications and select a winner.

"Wilton Rancheria is proud to invest in our youth and create opportunities for future generations to thrive. This scholarship reflects our commitment to continuing that legacy," said Wilton Rancheria Chairman Jesus Tarango. "Together with Republic FC, we are investing in the next generation of students who will carry their communities forward with pride and use their education to make a lasting impact."

The winner will be recognized on August 15 at Heart Health Park during Republic FC's Native American Heritage Night and will receive the $2,000 prize as well as a VIP experience and presentation of the scholarship during halftime. The match will also feature an exclusive scarf giveaway at entry, a Makers Market with works from Native American artists, special food options, on-field recognitions, and more. Kickoff is slated for 8:00 p.m. and tickets are available now at SacRepublicFC.com.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 13, 2026

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