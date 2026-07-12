Fútbol Is Life: New Mexico United Derails El Paso Locomotive 2-0

Published on July 12, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







El Paso, TX - A derby day will always have a little extra behind it but especially when you have a chance to advance in a competition. On Saturday a hot west Texas evening turned into a joyous occlusion for the Black and Yellow and all their traveling fans as the Kings of Chaos struck again in the Sun City thanks to Joseph Melto and Zico Bailey.

The Black and Yellow came out on the front foot in the first half controlling most of the possession and had 3 shots on target out of the gate. At the end of the first half however things were knotted up 0-0. In the 60' New Mexico United made a host of subs that made an immediate impact. "I have full confidence in every player who was here tonight..." head coach Dennis Sanchez said postmatch, "We have a great roster. More than anything, there's belief and confidence." That same belief and confidence would be seen late in the match and prove to be the defining moment of Sanchez's side.

In the 85' Joseph Melto would sneak a ball past the charging Blake Gillingham to give United the 1-0 lead. Minutes later Zico Bailey would have a go on goal and slot home New Mexico's second of the night in the 89'. The fun wouldn't end there as Kipp Keller would have a goal line clearance late into stoppage time to secure the clean sheet for United. This is the Black and Yellow's fifth clean sheet in the last seven matches.

United will have a quick turn around as they are back on the road to take on Lexington SC on Wednesday night. New Mexico United will return home on August 1st as they take on Colorado Springs Switchbacks at 7:30 PM for our Girls in the Game match. Tickets are on sale at Seatgeek.com.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 12, 2026

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