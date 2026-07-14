LSC to Host New Mexico United with Hopes of Extending League Win Streak to Four

Published on July 14, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington SC News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - For the first time since the season began, Lexington Sporting Club's focus can now squarely shift to a single competition - USL Championship play. No more midweek matches materializing on the calendar. No more group-stage gauntlets. No more "saving legs" for one competition or another. Just one shared goal, and one title to chase.

Next up is last season's Western Conference runner-up, New Mexico United.

Lexington has won its last three league matches, and four of its last five USL-C matches overall. Wins over the at-the-time Western Conference frontrunners San Antonio FC and Eastern Conference leaders Tampa Bay Rowdies highlight the current stretch.

The club has scored 14 goals in its last five league matches while conceding only six, half of which were allowed in the squad's lone loss.

Aaron Molloy continues to pace the club in goals and assists, tallying four of each. Despite trailing in the latter, Blaine Ferri's 28 chances created lead LSC and rank sixth in the USL Championship. The two midfielders have combined for nine weekly awards this season.

Although entering play in ninth place in the West, only three points separate LSC from third place in the standings.

Wednesday night's kickoff from Lexington SC Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET.

SCOUTING NEW MEXICO

New Mexico United enters play in third place, sporting a 6W-4L-3D record. The club enters the match unbeaten over its last seven outings with wins in five of them.

Its defense has fueled New Mexico's current run of form. The black and yellow have only scored multiple goals in three of those seven matches, but when its backline has conceded only three times, it gets the job done.

On the season, New Mexico's 15 goals are tied for the second fewest in the West, but its 14 goals allowed are tied for the third-best total in the league.

Niall Reid-Stephen leads the side with three goals, while Dayonn Harris' four assists rank first. Goalkeeper Kristopher Shakes has posted a 76% save percentage in 11 appearances this season, along with four clean sheets.

STAT OF THE MATCH

Lexington is 5W-0L-0D this season when scoring two or more goals.

SUSPENDED SUSPENSION

Lexington's Phillip Goodrum is eligible to play Wednesday night, despite receiving a red card in last Saturday's Prinx Tires USL Cup match. The suspension will be served during the 2027 Prinx Tires USL Cup.

PUPS AT THE PITCH

All fans are welcome to bring their dogs to the stadium Wednesday for Pups at the Pitch. Dogs are only allowed on the East Side of Lexington SC Stadium, and a waiver must be signed by the owner of each dog in attendance.

A pup ticket must also be claimed for each dog in attendance.

More details regarding Pups at the Pitch can be found here. East Side ticket proceeds will benefit both the Lexington Humane Society and Saved by Fate Dog Rescue.

$1.50 BEER NIGHT

Fans can enjoy Coors Light and Miller Lite for just $1.50, as well as $2 Modelo and beer specials from our friends at West Sixth Brewing.

HOW TO WATCH

The match will stream live on ESPN+.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.