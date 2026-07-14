Aaron Molloy Named to Prinx Tires USL Cup Round 4 Team of the Round for Two-Assist Performance

Published on July 14, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington SC News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - Lexington Sporting Club's Aaron Molloy was named to the Round 4 Prinx Tires USL Cup Team of the Round bench on Tuesday for his performance at Louisville City FC last weekend.

Molloy notched two assists in the first half to aid Braudílio Rodrigues' match opener, as well as Xavier Zengue's equalizer just before the break, both of which came from dead balls. The assists marked the fifth and sixth for Molloy in 19 matches across all competitions this season.

The match also served the second consecutive multi-assist match for Molloy.

Overall, the LSC captain created three scoring chances and led all players with 108 total touches. He also won three of four duels, won possession six times and led Lexington with 10 final third entries.

Molloy's mention marks his fifth overall Team of the Week or Team of the Round honor of the 2026 season.

2026 USL Championship Team of the Week Awards

Week 2: Oliver Semmle (bench)

Week 4: Blaine Ferri, Aaron Molloy (bench)

Week 5: Xavier Zengue

Week 7: Blaine Ferri (bench)

Week 8/Week 9: Blaine Ferri (bench)

Week 10: Nick Firmino, Phillip Goodrum, Arturo Ordóñez

Week 12: Aaron Molloy (bench)

Week 13: Aaron Molloy, Nick Firmino (bench)

Week 14/15: Blaine Ferri, Marcus Epps

Week 17/18: Oliver Semmle, Aaron Molloy

2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup Team of the Round Awards

Round 1: Marcus Epps

Round 4: Aaron Molloy (bench)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 14, 2026

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