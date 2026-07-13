San Antonio FC to Host Miami FC in Prinx Tires USL Cup Quarterfinals
Published on July 13, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
San Antonio FC News Release
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC will host Miami FC in the Prinx Tires USL Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday, Aug. 12, at 7:30 p.m. CT, the league announced today. The club will also celebrate Health & Wellness Night presented by Community First Health Plans. Tickets for the match will go on sale to the general public today at 1:30 p.m. CT on Ticketmaster.
San Antonio advanced to the quarterfinals after going undefeated in group play with a 3-0-1 record, taking a 2-0 victory over Chattanooga Red Wolves SC Saturday to finish atop Group 3. SAFC is just one of two teams in the competition to advance to the knockout round in consecutive seasons and the only team to win its USL Cup group in both editions.
The first-round winners will move on to the semifinals, with games set to take place Wednesday, Sept. 9.
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