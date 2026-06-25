Switchbacks Fall to San Antonio 1-2

Published on June 24, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release









Colorado Springs Switchbacks vs. San Antonio FC

(Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC) Colorado Springs Switchbacks vs. San Antonio FC(Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC)

Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC fell 1-2 to San Antonio FC in a highly competitive and physical Western Conference matchup at Weidner Field.

The Switchbacks struck first in the first half. #20 Yosuke Hanya was awarded a penalty kick in the 15'. #90 Khori Bennett calmly took the position and shot the ball towards the bottom left corner of the net, which was initially swatted away by San Antonio's goalkeeper #0 Joseph Batrouni, but Bennett capitalized on the opportunity off the rebound for his ninth goal of the regular season, which leads the Switchbacks, and his fourth opening goal of the season.

San Antonio quickly responded in the 29', as #10 Jorge Hernandez found #55 Dmitri Erofeev, who sent the ball to the back of the net to even the match at one goal apiece, leading into the half.

It was San Antonio who broke the tie in the second half. Hernandez picked up his second assist of the night on a corner kick that went off the head of #21 Alex Crognale and across the goal line in the 70', securing the last goal of the night.

The Switchbacks were able to create multiple chances throughout the second half, attempting two shots on target, winning six out of six tackles, and making 12 touches in the opposition box, but still could not find the equalizer against San Antonio FC.

The Switchbacks go head-to-head against Phoenix Rising FC at Weidner Field on July 4 for the United States Semiquincentennial. Stay tuned for more updates and coverage, and be sure to follow us on social media @switchbacksfc or visit our website for the latest news and information.

Post Match Quotes:

Alan McCann

Overall thoughts:

"I'm a broken record; it's the same old story. One of the data pieces says two shots on target, the other says three. Two goals against, not good enough. Wasted chances. We dominated the ball, except when we went 1-0 up, and did not execute again. It's the same old story, not good enough."

On next week's match:

"Right now, we will go away and look at ourselves in the mirror. Both goals are moments when we don't execute what we work on. So, very simply, we have to go with a selection of players that will execute what we work on. Be different, if what they are coming up with has different solutions. We can't keep this rhythm of dominating ball, not finishing chances, and then still limiting the opponent, and then conceding on one or two. We have to be highest in the league right now for allowing these goals, with such frequent moments and their execution."

Talen Maples

On growing his leadership role in the team:

"I'm just trying to fulfill the role that I think I've been called to be. Not trying to step over the line, not trying to shy away, but being called in a moment that I know that I'm here to do and that I can be. And it's not a look at me moment, we're a damn good team, and we should fight like it, and we should believe in that. And I think that was mainly my talk at halftime, nobody walks out of this locker room not believing that we're gonna make a comeback, and even right here. We're down 2-1, nobody on the team should even have a doubt, no one in the stands should have a doubt. We're gonna make a comeback, and we're gonna fight. We're too good not to believe in that."

Matt Mahoney

On tonight's performance:

"Honestly, a bit of loss of words for a moment, you know, we have to, as a team, starting from myself and everybody, we have to string two performances together in the league, and that has kinda been our kryptonite at the moment. I think we had better moments when the game started after we scored the goal. They had one moment in the first half, and then a set piece in the second half, and then we had a chance at the end. I should've scored one; we had a couple others. So right now, it's just really frustrating. And we have this break now, we gotta step away. Everyone looks in the mirror, and we reflect, and we come back. We have a big one here on the fourth."

Match Statistics:

Saves: COS: Colin Shutler (1) SA: Joey Batrouni (4)

Goals: COS: Bennett (15') SA: Erofeev (A:Hernandez) (29'), Crognale (A:Hernandez) (70')

YC:COS: Creek (71'), Maserekan(87') SA: Erofeev (51'), Maldonado (51'), Cuello (65'), O'Connor-Ward (84'), Crognale (90+2'), Hernandez (90+5')

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 24, 2026

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