Switchbacks Push Hard But Fall Short at Home against Sacramento Republic
Published on June 13, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release
Sacramento Republic FC's Mayele Malango and Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC's Rashed Jahan in action
(Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC)
Colorado Springs, CO - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC fell 0-1 to Sacramento Republic FC at Weidner Field in a tightly contested Western Conference matchup.
The Switchbacks set the tone early, applying consistent pressure in front of their home crowd and controlling large stretches of possession. Colorado Springs showcased sharp ball movement with an impressive 86.3% passing accuracy, while generating sustained attacking momentum that produced 11 touches inside the opposition box and five shot attempts before the halftime break.
In the 66', Sacramento Republic player #2 Jack Gurr struck from inside the 18-yard box, placing his shot into the top right corner of the net.
Even after conceding, the Switchbacks continued to push forward with determination and attacking intent. Key contributors such as #90 Khori Bennett, #10 Adrien Perez, and #97 Patrick Burner consistently looked to create chances and test the Sacramento defense, keeping the pressure high as the search for an equalizer intensified.
Across the match, Colorado Springs maintained control in key phases, finishing with 68% possession, winning five of seven tackles, and recording 40 final third entries. Even with the aggressive style of play, the Switchbacks could not find the back of the net, resulting in a loss at home.
The Switchbacks head on the road to battle FC Tulsa on June 20. Stay tuned for more updates and coverage, and be sure to follow us on social media @switchbacksfc or visit our website, HERE, for the latest news and information.
Post Match Quotes:
Alan McCann
Overall thoughts:
"It's the same old story, dominant in the game. We get so many chances, and we don't put them away. They (Sacramento Republic) get one shot on target, and it's the same on story. It's really frustrating because even their coaches admit that we have played them out of the park. We just did everything but score. Then, in one moment, it's a defensive discipline moment. At the top end in this league against top teams like Neil Collins teams, one moment will kill you, and that's what killed us tonight."
On not finding the back of the net:
"You've got a top goalkeeper (Danny Vitiello) who makes that save from Khori Bennett. He's very good in those moments. Neil Collins' teams literally from start to finish, this is mission accomplished for them. They were set up for that. They set up to be very, very defensive, defensively disciplined with their starting eleven, and their subs are very effective in coming out and closing in the game. Jack Gurr shows up in a moment where he's been very effective, and we did not deal with that. We did not convert when we created those chances. We did not finish off a very good football. 60% possession is fantastic, but you gotta have to do something with it. Possession doesn't win you a game, doesn't guarantee you win a game. It's moments in the box, it's box actions. We talked about this before, it's box actions, and when we've lost games, it's been this box action, zero end, and one moment of two moments. That's a carbon copy of the (Las) Vegas first goal ."
Sadam Masereka:
On tonight's matchup against Sacramento:
"I think we had a good game, we had some good chances, but we need to be able to move the ball accurately and clinically off one, but we had a good game. We need to have more discipline."
Matt Mahoney:
On offensive struggles:
"Yeah, sometimes you have those nights that we've talked about all season about efficiency in the box. We've seen that we create a lot of chances, but maybe the efficiency isn't always there. So tonight was one of those nights, but look at our guys up top. We backed them all season. Look at Khori's (Bennett), Yosuke's (Hanya), Jonas's (Fjeldberg) goals off the bench. We gotta be efficient, in our box and in their box. Even if we're giving up one shot, now we gotta block it, we gotta deal with it."
Match Statistics:
Saves: COS: Colin Shutler (0) SAC: Danny Vitiello (2)
Goals: COS: N/A SAC: Gurr (A:Edwards) (66')
YC:COS: Rocha (27'), Burner (32'), Bennett (75'), Speedy (88') SAC: Kaye (36'), Wanner (38'), Crisostomo (44'), Vitiello (84'), Essel (85')
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, 111 W Cimarron St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903, United States, 719-368-8480
Images from this story
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Sacramento Republic FC's Mayele Malango and Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC's Rashed Jahan in action
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