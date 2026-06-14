Phoenix Rising Plays to 1-1 Draw against El Paso Locomotive FC on Road

Published on June 13, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release









El Paso Locomotive FC's Beto Avila and Phoenix Rising's Diego Gomez on the field

(Phoenix Rising FC) El Paso Locomotive FC's Beto Avila and Phoenix Rising's Diego Gomez on the field(Phoenix Rising FC)

PHOENIX - Phoenix Rising and El Paso Locomotive FC shared the points in a 1-1 draw on June 13 at Southwest University Park. Both goals came in the second half, as midfielder JP Scearce scored the game-tying goal in the 70th minute to extend Rising's unbeaten streak against El Paso to seven.

"It was a fight. It shows our will," Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah said. "We were missing a little bit of the intensity I would say, but we came back and for that you have to credit the fight."

Saturday marked the conclusion of Rising's fourth and final scheduled three-match week of the 2026 season. Additionally, the result improves the club's record to 5-1-1 following a defeat.

"I'm happy that we're getting players back in the mix with Dom (Badji) and Kelvin (Arase), along with Damian," Kah said. "Getting those healthy bodies shows what a different team we can be. We saw that today."

The club next returns home to face Oakland Roots SC on June 20 at Phoenix Rising Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. (PT).

Rising's Midfield Captain

No player has been more reliable for Rising than Scearce in 2026. The midfielder has started and gone 90 minutes in each of Rising's 13 regular season matches. Notably, the captain is having one of his best seasons as a professional, already posting 4 goal contributions (3G, 1A).

"It feels good to score, to tie the game after going down," Scearce said. "We could have scored a couple more had we been cleaner on the ball, but it feels good to score. Hopefully there are more goals to come."

Solid At The Back

In Rising's 13 regular season matches, it has allowed more than two goals just five times. Look at its last seven regular season matches, and Rising has held opponents to a single goal - or kept a clean sheet - in five of them.

Individually, defender Pape Mar Boye led Rising with four aerial duels won and added four recoveries at the back. Midfielder Jean-Éric Moursou and forward Ihsan Sacko tied for the team lead with five recoveries apiece, with Moursou also winning a tackle to help shield the back four, while midfielders Diego Gómez and Gilberto Rivera each added a tackle.

Kah's side will look to bring its solid defensive form back to 38th & Washington for its match against Oakland Roots SC next weekend.

"It wasn't an easy week - Louisville midweek and here in El Paso tonight, two very difficult games," Rivera said. "We stuck together here and got a point on the road."

Goal-Scoring Plays

ELP- Alex Méndez (Rubio Rubín), 46th minute: In transition, Rubio Rubín raced down the right channel before playing the ball across to Alex Méndez at the far post, who used his left foot to lash the ball in near side.

PHX- JP Scearce (Damián Rivera), 70th minute: Damián Rivera sent in a cross from the right sideline that JP Scearce rose up and headed in at the back post.

Notes

-Saturday marked the first match of the regular season between Rising and El Paso Locomotive FC.

-Rising has earned a result in seven straight matches against the Locomotive (2-0-5) dating back to August 2022.

-JP Scearce scored his third goal of the season.

-The goal is his sixth for Rising across all competitions.

-Damian Rivera's assist marked his first goal contribution of 2026.

-The assist was the forward's first since 2024 and first as a Rising player.

-Rising improved to 5-1-1 in matches following defeat across all competitions.

-The club sits tied for third in the Western Conference and three off second.

Phoenix Rising (4-4-5, 17 pts) at El Paso Locomotive FC (4-4-4, 16 pts)

June 13, 2026 - Southwest University Park (El Paso, Tex.)

¬â¹Goals by Half 1 2 FT

Phoenix Rising ¬Æ 0 1 1

El Paso Locomotive FC ¬Æ ¬Æ 0 1 1

¬â¹Scoring Summary:

ELP: Méndez (Rubín), 46

PHX: Scearce (D. Rivera), 70

Misconduct Summary:

¬â¹PHX: G. Rivera (caution), 12

PHX: Biasi (caution), 26

PHX: Scearce (caution), 35

ELP: Quezada (caution), 59

ELP: Calvillo (caution), 67

Lineups: PHX: GK Rakovsky, D Flores (D. Rivera, 69), D Scearce, D Boye, D Smith, M Moursou, M Gómez (Pelayo, 69), M Biasi (Vukovic, 88), M G. Rivera, M Sacko, F Studenhofft (Arase, 84)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Odunze, D Ramirez, M Ping, F Badji

TOTAL SHOTS: 8 (Scearce, 2); SHOTS ON GOAL: 3 (Scearce, 2); FOULS: 21 (Multiple players, 3); OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 2 ELP: GK Mora-Mora, D Torres, D Alfaro, D Twumasi, D Cardona, D Quezada (Ortíz, 71), M Coronado (Ruiz, 88), M Calvillo (Gomez, 88), M Méndez, M Avila (Mora, 71), F Rubín (Abitia, 90+1)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Romero, D Diaz, M Xzavier

TOTAL SHOTS: 10 (Multiple players, 3); SHOTS ON GOAL: 3 (Multiple players, 1); FOULS: 17 (Torres, 5); OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 0; SAVES: 2

Referee: Brandon Stevis

Assistant Referees: Matt Trotter, James Ewer

Fourth Official: Killian Richardson

Attendance: 5,033

¬â¹All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.

-- visit phxrisingfc.com --

Images from this story







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.