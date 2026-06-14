Battery Blast Tulsa for Five in 5-1 Victory with Five Different Scorers

Published on June 13, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery News Release







CHARLESTON, SC - The Charleston Battery secured a sensational 5-1 comeback victory over FC Tulsa at Patriots Point on Saturday. After conceding early, Charleston rallied with five unanswered goals scored by Colton Swan, Maalique Foster and Emilio Ycaza in the first half, and Wilmer Cabrera and Chris Allan in the second half. The Battery remain undefeated at home this year with the commanding victory.

The match got off to a hot start at Patriots Point, fitting for the heat wave that had been sweeping the area during the day. Tulsa nearly opened the scoring in the 11th minute when Lamar Batista attempted a bicycle kick in front of goal, forcing Luis Zamudio into a diving save.

Tulsa managed to score the opener in the 15th minute via Rémi Cabral to take a 0-1 lead.

However, Charleston responded immediately in the 16th minute when Colton Swan hammered home the equalizer to level the score at 1-1. Douglas Martínez played a long ball down the right flank to Swan, who beat Lamar Batista to the pass, danced around goalkeeper Alexander Tambakis with his first touch, and then slotted the ball into an open net.

The goal was Swan's ninth of the year, his sixth in league play, and marked his third consecutive Championship match in which he found the back of the net. Martínez's assist was his first of the season.

Charleston weren't done yet, and in just the 18th minute, Maalique Foster put the Battery ahead, 2-1, effectively erasing Tulsa's lead and then taking the lead after two mere minutes. The threat was initiated when Jeremy Kelly played a nifty pass to Miguel Berry, who did not contact the ball but was taken down in the play while the referee played the advantage. Foster collected the ball roughly 30 yards out and charged toward the net, slotting his shot perfectly outside of Tambakis' reach and inside the far post.

It's the second consecutive match Foster has scored a goal, bringing his 2026 total to four tallies across all competitions. Kelly's assist was his fourth of the league campaign.

The Battery maintained their grip on the game as the half wore on and limited the visitors to one additional shot through the 45th minute.

Emilio Ycaza tacked on one more for Charleston to make the score 3-1 in stoppage time before the break. Swan fired a shot that forced Tambakis into a save, but not a clean one, and Ycaza pounced on the rebound to send it into the back of the net.

Ycaza's goal was his third of the season.

Additionally, the Battery have scored four goals in the last 15 minutes of the first half; only El Paso Locomotive FC (five) have scored more in the USL Championship this season.

Charleston took the 3-1 lead into the break, a commanding response for the hosts after the initial 0-1 deficit at the quarter-hour mark. The Battery had five shots on target compared to Tulsa's three.

Play resumed with Charleston looking to maintain their dominance over the reigning Western Conference champions.

Just past the hour mark, pressure from the hosts began to mount again in search of a fourth goal. Kelly, Swan, Ycaza, Foster, Nathan Messer and Joey Akpunonu all registered shots between the 62nd and 64th minutes.

Wilmer Cabrera came off the bench and went onto the scoresheet in less than 15 minutes when he struck in the 80th minute to increase the Battery's lead to 4-1. Ycaza initiated the attack after Sean Suber's throw-in by driving toward the byline while racing past Jeorgio Kocevski and then cutting a pass back to Cabrera inside the box. Cabrera struck the ball cleanly first-time with his left foot to send it into the net.

The goal was Cabrera's second of the league campaign, and it helped mark his 100th career appearance in the USL Championship regular season. Ycaza's assist was his first of the year.

Charleston made it a five-spot when Chris Allan, also entering off the bench, scored in the 93rd minute to make the lead 5-1. Cabrera led the attack down the left side and played the ball to Allan, who was entering the 18-yard box. This time it was Allan with the first-time shot to the far post for the goal.

The goal was Allan's first in league play with Charleston and his second overall with the club, and it also came just one game removed from his 100th Battery appearance. Cabrera's assist was his first of 2026.

As of writing, the Battery have scored seven goals via substitutes in the USL Championship this season, more than any other team.

Charleston shored up the 5-1 victory from there, a commanding display and impeccable response following the early concession at the start of the match, while also extending their unbeaten run at home.

Saturday's result also ended up being the first time the Battery scored five goals in a USL Championship game since Oct. 13, 2025, against Colorado Springs (5-0).

The victory advances the Battery's record to 6W-4L-2D (20pts), placing them to fourth in the Eastern Conference table.

Charleston have now won eight points from losing positions in the Championship this season, no team has recovered more.

With his fourth assist of the season, Jeremy Kelly is now tied for the league lead in assists, alongside teammate Nathan Messer.

Emilio Ycaza and Wilmer Cabrera both recorded one goal and one assist each.

With his sixth goal of the league season, Colton Swan is tied for fourth in the Championship Golden Boot race, two off the pace for the lead, as of writing. The reigning Championship Player of the Month has scored in three consecutive league appearances.

Head Coach Ben Pirmann and midfielder Emilio Ycaza addressed the media after the match, with key quotes to follow.

Coach Pirmann on his overall thoughts on the match...

I thought we actually played pretty well at the beginning, and then sloppy a goal in transition. But we wore them down. That was incredible by the boys. They're running on fumes. They don't have much left in the tank. Injury at halftime, injury in the second half, not everybody is available. So, that was them. That was their courage. That was their belief. So Tulsa's a good team, and we created loads of chances, and we were brave to finish them.

Coach Pirmann on attack working so well today...

We knew the movements. If they were going to mark us, we're going to be in behind. So, you just have to trust the process. You have to move the ball side to side and then find the gaps. And then you get good finishes.

We went down a goal and then straightaway Colton [Swan], straightaway Maalique [Foster], and then you can wear on them. Emilio [Ycaza] follows it up. So, like you said, it takes everybody, guys coming in off the bench, scoring goals. The chances were there throughout the game. We just want to be a little bit better in defensive transition.

Ycaza on his immediate assessment of the game...

Super proud of the boys, it was a huge reaction. I felt like we dropped points in Tampa, and you had to come home, play in front of our fans, score five goals, different guys on the scoresheet. Huge shoutout to Wilmer Cabrera for coming in, 20 minutes, goal and assist. If you bring this type of energy from the bench or from the starters, this team can go far.

I think it's massive. We've played more games away than home. We sit nice on the table. We know clearly that we're very strong at home. We feel confident at home. We went and got a point in Tampa, could have had three. So, I think this team's just growing and growing.

Ycaza on his goal before halftime...

I think Douglas [Martinez] had an incredible half, he created so many chances. Colton [Swan] had a good shot on target, I followed it up, and just open net, can't miss those. [I dedicated it] to my wife.

Charleston hit the road for their next match, against the Sporting Club Jacksonville on June 20. The Battery's next home game will be on Wed., June 24, against Loudoun United FC, which is Pups at the Pitch at Patriots Point. Tickets for the match are on sale now via SeatGeek.com, the club's exclusive digital ticketing provider, and information on tickets specifically for fans and their canine companions can be found at www.charlestonbattery.com/dogs.

Lineups:

CHS: Zamudio, Messer, Akpunonu, Smith, Martínez (Suber, 46'), Pakhomov (Hughes, 80'), Ycaza, Kelly (Wayne, 83'), Berry, Foster (Cabrera, 67'), Swan (Allan, 67')

TUL: Tambakis, Batista, Clarke, Ian (ElMedkhar, 46'), Robinson, Colli, Kocevski, Stauffer (St Clair, 67'), Webber, Cabral (Dorsey, 46'), Sparks (Siranga, 84')

Scoring Summary:

TUL - Rémi Cabral, 15' (Jamie Webber)

CHS - Colton Swan, 16' (Douglas Martínez)

CHS - Maalique Foster, 18' (Jeremy Kelly)

CHS - Emilio Ycaza, 45'+1

CHS - Wilmer Cabrera, 80' (Emilio Ycaza)

CHS - Chris Allan, 90'+3 (Wilmer Cabrera)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 13, 2026

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