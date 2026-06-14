Serrano's Late Equalizer Salvages LouCity a Point at Home against Brooklyn

Published on June 13, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC News Release









Louisville City FC's Ray Serrano, Chris Donovan, Mukwelle Akale, and Taylor Davila on the field

(Louisville City FC, Credit: Connor Cunningham) Louisville City FC's Ray Serrano, Chris Donovan, Mukwelle Akale, and Taylor Davila on the field(Louisville City FC, Credit: Connor Cunningham)

Better late than never.

Ray Serrano scored the tying goal in the final minute of regular time as Louisville City FC came from behind to earn a 2-2 tie against Brooklyn FC at Lynn Family Stadium Saturday.

Louisville (6-5-3, 21 points) played from behind for nearly the entirety of the game with Brooklyn (2-7-3, 9 points) scoring early in each half, but Serrano's 89th-minute equalizer salvaged a point at home for the boys in purple.

"We started flat and that's unacceptable. We talked about starting the game well. We came out flat," LouCity interim head coach Simon Bird said. "Again, went down a goal, which has been frequent this year. Obviously, we need to address that again. But, yeah, we fought back into the game."

The result ended a two-game home losing streak for Louisville that dated to April 25. It also extends Louisville's unbeaten run to three games.

Serrano's goal followed a scramble in the box. Jansen Wilson's initial delivery was skied high into the air, but Brooklyn was unable to clear it to safety. Serrano reacted, hitting the ball on the volley to find the bottom left corner of the Brooklyn goal.

It was the second goal of Serrano's league campaign and fourth of the season overall.

"Being in the box, on my toes, ready for any knockdown or anything, gives me a chance (to score)," Serrano said. "So I was lucky to be in the right place at the right time and able to pick out that corner there."

The result showed resilience from a Louisville team playing less than 72 hours after its most recent game. LouCity defeated Phoenix Rising FC 2-0 on Wednesday night and made the 1,500-mile trip back on Thursday. The players had a light training session on Friday as their only preparation for Saturday's game.

Still, even with that context, Bird was frustrated by Louisville's defensive lapses, which allowed Brooklyn to score in the fourth and 51st minutes, putting his team on its heels.

"Transition's been a problem all year," Bird said. "We're continuing to address it, but we need to also do it. And I didn't think our center backs really did a good enough job of squeezing the field when we're in the attacking third and allowing them - or even the middle - allowing them to win the ball and create opportunities in transition."

Goalkeeper Danny Faundez proved important for Louisville again, making six saves on the night. The 33-year-old made five stops in Wednesday's win in Arizona.

Statistically, the game was even until the late stages, when Louisville pushed numbers forward in search of the tying goal. In the end, Louisville finished with 25 shots including seven on target, outpacing Brooklyn's 14, which included nine that were directly goalward.

Louisville tied the game for the first time in the 33rd minute, in nearly identical fashion to Serrano's late goal. After Brooklyn failed to clear the ball, Chris Donovan hit the ball on the volley with his left to score.

"If we started the game how we played the last 15 of the first half and how we played the second half, I think we'd come away with the three points," LouCity forward Mukwelle Akale said.

Saturday was LouCity's only home game of June. The boys in purple will return to action on Independence Day, July 4, when Hartford Athletic visit Lynn Family Stadium.

Promotions include a complimentary "Stars & Stripes" straw hat courtesy of Ford to the first 3,000 fans, holiday fireworks, patriotic meal deals and more.

For tickets and more information, visit LouCity.com/July4.

Game Summary: Louisville City FC vs. Brooklyn FC

Date: June 13, 2026

Venue: Lynn Family Stadium - Louisville, Ky.

Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET

Weather: 81 degrees, cloudy

Attendance: 8,672

Scoring

Louisville City FC (1, 1, 2)

Brooklyn FC (1, 1, 2)

Goals

Louisville City FC:

30' Chris Donovan

89' Ray Serrano

Brooklyn FC:

4' Markus Anderson (Thomas Vancaeyezeele)

55' Stefan Stojanovic (CJ Olney Jr.)

Lineups

Louisville City FC: 12 - Danny Faundez, 13 - Amadou Dia (74' 3 - Jake Morris), 32 - Kyle Adams (c), 5 - Brandon Dayes (68' 16 - Carlos Moguel Jr.), 4 - Sean Totsch (45' 25 - Jansen Wilson), 2 - Aiden McFadden, 8 - Taylor Davila, 6 - Zach Duncan (45' 27 - Evan Davila), 7 - Ray Serrano, 47 - Mukwelle Akale, 9 - Chris Donovan (45' 14 - Tola Showunmi)

Unused substitutes: 1 - Hugo Fauroux, 21 - Quenzi Huerman, 97 - Thomas Weinrich

Interim head coach: Simon Bird

Brooklyn FC: 30 - Lukas Burns (45' 1 - Jackson Lee), 3 - Gabriel Alves (74' 4 - Rocco Romeo), 6 - Vuk Latinovich, 24 - Callum Frogson, 92 - Thomas Vancaeyezeele, 5 - Malik Pinto, 7 - Tommy McNamara (c), 56 - CJ Olney Jr., 27 - Peter Mangione (58' 29 - Juan Obregón), 19 - Stefan Stojanovic (67' 95 - Abdoulaye Kanté), 35 - Markus Anderson

Unused substitutes: 8 - John Klein, 9 - Shaan Hundal, 11 - Jaden Servania

Head coach: Marlon LeBlanc

Stats Summary: Louisville City FC / Brooklyn FC

Shots: 25 / 14

Shots on Goal: 7 / 9

Expected goals: 1.18 / 1.09

Possession: 56.5% / 43.5%

Fouls: 10 / 16

Offside: 3 / 1

Corner Kicks: 14 / 2

Discipline Summary:

Louisville City FC:

18' Aiden McFadden (yellow)

45+6' Chris Donovan (yellow)

Brooklyn FC:

21' Tommy McNamara (yellow)

79' Jackson Lee (yellow)

Referee: Erick Moises Lezama Pavon

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 13, 2026

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