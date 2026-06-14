Better Call Kipp United Draws 1-1 with Orange County on Stunning Keller Goal
Published on June 13, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United News Release
Albuquerque, NM - When Kipp Keller came to Albuquerque last season from Minnesota United he had one goal in his career. Since joining the Black and Yellow Keller has scored three. On Saturday Night Keller's stellar run of form continued as United moved their unbeaten run to four in a row.
"I think it's everybody realizing the potential that's on this team," Forward Greg Hurst said postmatch. "We've got a lot of new lads who came in this year, and we're trying to unlock the potential of everybody that's here because they're really good players." United's chemistry is showing as the club had not conceded a goal in over 300 minutes of match play until today and has scored six goals through this run of form.
Keller opened the scoring for New Mexico in just the second minute of play with a diving header that would make Superman jealous. " Superman, that's what they call me," Kipp said with a smile postmatch. This was the fastest home goal in United's history and second fastest following Devon Sandoval's 2019 Play-in goal vs Sacramento Republic which clocked in at 14 seconds respectfully. United had plenty of chances after that to score, but just could not get on the end of many of them. "It feels like we let two points get away from us tonight." Head coach Dennis Sanchez said, "We felt like there was enough there to secure all three, but in terms of the performance and the attitude, being on the front foot and being aggressive at the right moments, I liked a lot of what we saw."
New Mexico United will head on the road to California's Capital city and the temporary home of the team formally known as the Oakland A's to take on Sacramento Republic. Kickoff for that match is scheduled for 9 PM MT.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 13, 2026
- Phoenix Rising Plays to 1-1 Draw against El Paso Locomotive FC on Road - Phoenix Rising FC
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- Roots Earn a Point at Home in 0-0 Draw Versus Miami FC - Oakland Roots SC
- Switchbacks Push Hard But Fall Short at Home against Sacramento Republic - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Republic FC Locks Down Colorado Springs in Gritty 1-0 Victory - Sacramento Republic FC
- Locomotive Pick up Point against Phoenix Rising FC in a 1-1 Draw at Home - El Paso Locomotive FC
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- Rowdies' Undefeated Streak Halted in 1-0 Loss to Hartford - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Orange County SC Brings Back a Point from New Mexico - Orange County SC
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