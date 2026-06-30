Battery, Soccer Shots Announce Youth Soccer Summer Camp Dates for July at Patriots Point

Published on June 30, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery News Release







The Charleston Battery and Soccer Shots of Charleston are pleased to continue their partnership for collaborative youth soccer camps at Patriots Point this summer.

Soccer Shots and the club will co-host two summer soccer camps for kids aged 4-12 years old, one from July 13-17 and a second from July 27-31. The camps take place during the morning and are led by highly trained coaches from Soccer Shots, and registration is currently open here:

JULY 13-17 CAMP

JULY 27-31 CAMP

The camps are designed for young players to improve their soccer skills, have fun, build character and be inspired to dream big in soccer, all amid the current World Cup taking place in North America.

With a weekly theme, daily skills and daily character-building words, every camper is guaranteed to be engaged at their age-appropriate level.

Each camper will also receive a special co-branded Soccer Shots-Charleston Battery jersey and a ticket to cheer on the Battery at an upcoming match, making the experience even more memorable for young soccer players.

Additionally, there will be a chance to win free entry to the camp during regular season Battery matches by entering to win the giveaway at the Kids Pitch in the stadium.

Soccer Shots will also hold additional multi-week youth soccer classes and sessions through the fall at Patriots Point.

Registration is currently open via the Soccer Shots of Charleston website.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 30, 2026

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