Republic FC Locks Down Colorado Springs in Gritty 1-0 Victory

Published on June 13, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Republic FC jumped up a jam-packed Western Conference table with a physical, 1-0 win over Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on Saturday Night. A first half filled with fouls and bookings was long forgotten when the Indomitable Club came out of the locker room composed and focused. With the Quails team defense holding Colorado's attacking force to just two shots on goal all night, Jack Gurr only needed one opportunity in the 66th minute to give Republic FC all three points.

The opening half saw both sides exchange possession with Colorado Springs applying early pressure and Sacramento staying compact defensively. Vitiello was called into action cleaning up multiple crosses. Lee Desmond was able to combine with Michel Benitez and Dominik Wanner to relieve pressure on the Sacramento side but the team was unable to produce any shots on target. The first half remained start and stop as the two clubs accumulated 15 fouls and 5 yellow cards with the half ending 0-0.

Colorado Springs opened the 2nd half with an early chance when Khori Bennett met a cross with a header but the effort was comfortably gathered by Vitiello. The hosts almost broke through in the 64th minute as Bennett logged his 2nd shot on target from close range but was stopped by Vitiello who was quick off his line to close down his former teammate.

The game winning moment arrived in the 66th minute as Lee Desmond played a cross field switch into space for Tyler Wolff and Jack Gurr. On what was his 100th USL Championship regular season appearance, Kyle Edwards made first contact on the cross from Wolff which was followed up by Jack Gurr who rocketed his shot into the upper corner.

Republic FC continued to push forward with substitutes Forster Ajago and Ryan Spaulding providing an attacking threat. Colorado Springs threatened for an equalizer in a tense final 10 minutes but Sacramento's resilience and work rate proved enough to maintain the clean sheet and secure all three points.

Next up, Republic FC returns home to face New Mexico United on Saturday, June 20. That match kicks off from Heart Health Park at 8:00 p.m. PT and tickets are available now at SacRepublicFC.com. Prior to the match, fans 21+ can enjoy the club's annual Brewfest event with unlimited tastings from dozens of breweries, live music, commemorative merchandise, and more. Limited Brewfest tickets are left - fans can secure their spot at SacRepublicFC.com/Brewfest.

Sacramento Republic FC 1 - 0 Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

USL Championship

Weidner Field, Colorado Springs, Colorado

May 30, 2026

Scoring Summary: SAC - Jack Gurr (Kyle Edwards) 66' ; COS - None

Misconduct Summary:

SAC - Mark-Anthony Kaye (caution) 36', Dominik Wanner (caution) 38', Danny Crisostomo (caution) 44', Danny Vitiello (caution) 84', Aaron Essel (caution) 85' ; COS -Aidan Rocha (caution) 27', Patrick Burner (caution) 32', Khori Bennett (caution) 75', Speedy Williams (caution) 88'

Sacramento Republic FC:

Danny Vitiello, Lee Desmond (C), Jared Timmer (Aaron Essel 80'), Jack Gurr, Michel Benitez, Danny Crisostomo, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Memo Rodriguez (Blake Willey 87'), Tyler Wolff (Ryan Spaulding 70'), Dominik Wanner (Mayele Malango 45'), Kyle Edwards (Forster Ajago 70')

Unused substitutes: Insert list of bench

Arturo Rodriguez, Pep Casas, Chibi Ukaegbu, Josh Moya

Stats:

SAC - Shots: 5, Shots on Goal: 1, Saves: 2, Fouls: 17, Corner Kicks: 1, Offsides: 2

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC:

Colin Shutler, Aidan Rocha, Talen Maples, Matt Mahoney (C), Patrick Burner, Sam Williams (Frank Daroma 82'), Yosuke Hanya (Juan Tejada 81'), Brennan Creek (Speedy Williams 81'), Tyreek Magee (Adrien Peres 63'), Sadam Masereka (Jonas Fjeldberg 70'), Khori Bennett

Unused substitutes:

Christian Herrera, Kisa Kiingi, Dane Valenti

Stats: Shots:, Shots on Goal:, Saves:, Fouls:, Corner Kicks:, Offsides:

COS - Shots: 12, Shots on Goal: 2, Saves: 0, Fouls: 18, Corner Kicks: 4, Offsides: 2







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 13, 2026

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