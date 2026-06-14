Las Vegas Lights FC Wins, 2-1, at Birmingham Legion FC for First Road Win

Published on June 13, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas Lights FC News Release







Johnny Rodriguez bagged a clutch second half goal and Oalex Anderson scored a diving header to lead the Lights to their first road victory of the 2026 USL Championship season.

Las Vegas Lights FC took their first road victory of the season in a 2-1 triumph over Birmingham Legion FC on Saturday night at Prospective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama.

The Lights were on top early on in the first half via an Oalex Anderson goal. Following a lightning quick counter-attack led by Christian Pinzon and Johnny Rodriguez, striker Manuel Arteaga found himself out wide to serve in a cross. Anderson flashed across his defender, flew through the air for a diving header, and buried the chance to make it 1-0.

Birmingham did hit the back of the net twice in the first half, but both goals were chalked off due to clear offsides calls.

Just before halftime, Anderson earned a penalty for the Lights after he was shoved for behind while challenging for a cross. Rodriguez stepped up to double the Vegas advantage, but his penalty was well saved by the Legion goalkeeper.

However, Rodriguez would not be denied early in the second half, rising highest on the front post to flick in a corner kick from Pinzon to make it 2-0.

Las Vegas looked to be cruising to a comfortable victory, but Birmingham grabbed a late goal just before stoppage time to halve the deficit. Amidst a frantic eight minutes of stoppage time, Lights goalkeeper Mason Stajduhar stepped up with a big save late on to preserve the three points.

What They're Saying

DEFENDER AARON GUILLEN

On the club's first win on the road in 2026...

Yeah, it was important to get the three points on the road. We know how important it was, how tight the table is, and it comes down to these games at the end of the year where whether you make the playoffs or not.

So that's our first target, and obviously we had a good performance.

I think we still need to get a lot better. We conceded a lot of chances, a lot of counters, so I think that's what we need to focus and keep getting better.

On the impact from Johnny Rodriguez and Oalex Anderson scoring...

They've made a massive impact offensively. We've all been working really hard.

At the end of the day, it doesn't matter who scores, but happy for both of them to get on the score sheet.

But like I said, it doesn't matter who scores. At the end of the day, we have to get the result and get the three points.

HEAD COACH DEVIN RENSING

On what he thought of the performance in the win...

Yeah, it was just a great performance. Really, really gutsy performance.

It wasn't always perfect at times, you know, but flying across the country, playing in hot weather on the turf, that's not easy to do.

So I give all the credit to our guys. They worked their ass off.

On his thoughts on the performances from Rodriguez and Anderson...

Yeah, I mean, it's habitual for Johnny. You know what I mean?

Like, he could score with his head, he could score outside the box, he could score inside the box.

So he's just one of the top forwards in the league, without a doubt. And, you're always happy for him to continue to get on the score sheet, just for him to build confidence.

I thought Manu[el Arteaga] did a great job of getting that ball across to Oalex [Anderson]. And yeah, Oalex is dangerous and that's what he's here for.

Summary

Lights Starting XI:

Stajduhar (GK), Pope, Guillen, Jones, Antonoglou, Ybarra, Scott, Anderson, Pinzon (c), Arteaga, Rodriguez

Birmingham Legion FC Starting XI:

Koleilat (GK), Duru, Hughes, Hamouda, McCartney, Damus, Shashoua, Tregarthen, Diarbian, Antwi, Pasher

Goals:

LV - Oalex Anderson (assist: Arteaga) - 15 ¬Â²

LV - Johnny Rodriguez (assist: Pinzon) - 61 ¬Â²

BHM - Sebastian Saucedo - 90 ¬Â²

Next Up

The Lights will be back at home for World Soccer Night on May 30 against Orange County SC. Get tickets NOW at lightsfc.com/tickets.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 13, 2026

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