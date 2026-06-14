Loudoun United FC Comes up Short in 4-1 Loss to Rhode Island FC
Published on June 13, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Loudoun United FC News Release
Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United FC fell 4-1 to Rhode Island FC at Segra Field in USL Championship action. Loudoun controlled possession for long stretches and moved the ball well through the midfield, but Rhode Island capitalized in key moments to take all three points on the road.
Match Summary
Loudoun United opened that match looking to settle into possession and build through the middle of the field. The home side controlled the ball early and worked to create opportunities in the attacking third, while Rhode Island looked to break quickly when chances opened up. Rhode Island found the breakthrough in the 22nd minute, giving the visitors a 1-0 lead midway through the first half.
Loudoun continued to push after the opening goal. The home side created moments around the box and looked to use quick combinations to pull Rhode Island out of shape, but the visitors doubled their lead shortly after halftime in the 48th minute to make it 2-0. Loudoun responded in the 58th minute through Thor Úlfarsson, who pulled one back for the home side and brought energy back into the match. The goal gave Loudoun a chance to build momentum, but Rhode Island answered in the 71st minute to extend the lead to 3-1.
The home side continued to fight through the final stretch, but Rhode Island added a fourth goal in the 89th minute. Despite Loudoun's advantage in possession and passing accuracy, Rhode Island's efficiency in the final third proved to be the difference.
Thoughts from the Club
Head Coach Anthony Limbrick on the result:
"I thought we started the game very well. I thought we were on the front foot. I thought we attacked for large periods in that first bit. We had two, I think, really good chances. We failed to convert them. But then after that, I think we lost our way a little bit, and that was disappointing. We conceded from a set player on the throw, which we weren't happy with, and then just couldn't get our rhythm back in the game. We changed a few things at halftime, a few players, and we were hoping that would get the desired effect. It didn't. We conceded straight away after halftime, and then I think when you're playing a good team like Rhode Island, who they are, a good team, big, physical, powerful, two goals from two mistakes from us, it makes it very difficult. Getting back in the game at 2-1, we obviously had to make the substitutions due to players coming back from injury. They could only play that amount of time in the minutes. So that made it difficult. I just felt that it was quite flat, and then obviously conceding the next two goals really took the stuffing out of the game. But yeah, with the positive start that we had, we wanted to continue that on for longer, but really disappointing we didn't."
Defender Jacob Erlandson on what needs to change moving forward:
"We need to be sharper in the moments that decide games. We had a lot of possession tonight, but we have to do more with it and be more dangerous when we get into the final third. Defensively, we have to take more pride in stopping chances before they become big moments. We have to be more switched on, win our duels, communicate better and make teams work harder for everything. The good thing is we know what needs to change, but now we have to respond the right way."
Notes
Bolu Akinyode moved into a tie for fourth all-time in USL Championship regular season appearances with 283.
Kwame Awuah moved into third all-time in appearances across all competitions for Loudoun United FC with 90 matches.
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