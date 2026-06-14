Locomotive Pick up Point against Phoenix Rising FC in a 1-1 Draw at Home

Published on June 13, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, TEXAS - El Paso Locomotive FC hosted Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday Night, splitting the points after a 1-1 draw.

The opening half was a quiet one, with both teams finding chances but unable to put one in the back of the net, sending them into the halftime break locked at 0-0.

El Paso broke through early in the second half when Alex Mendez slotted one past the Phoenix goalkeeper nearside, after a perfect pass from Rubio Rubin.

Phoenix responded in the 70th minute as John Scearce headed home a pinpoint delivery into the box from Damian Rivera, who had entered the match just a minute earlier.

Neither team was able to find a late winner, and the match finished 1-1, marking Locomotive's second consecutive draw by that scoreline.

El Paso will travel to Seaside, California, on Saturday, June 20, to take on Monterey Bay FC. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. MT.

ELP 1, PHX 1

Southwest University Park

ATTENDANCE: 5033

Weather: 97 degrees and sunny

MATCH NOTES

With his goal tonight, Alex Mendez has four this season, putting him third on the team behind Amando Moreno (5) and Rubio Rubin (8).

Including tonight's 1-1 draw, in the last eight matchups between El Paso Locomotive and Phoenix Rising, six of them have been draws. This includes three consecutive games between March 15, 2025, and August 30, 2025.

SCORING SUMMARY

ELP - 46' Alex Mendez (Rubio Rubin)

PHX - 70' John Scearce (Damian Rivera)

LINEUPS

ELP - (4-4-2) Sebastian Mora Mora, Tony Alfaro, Kofi Twumasi, Nicolas Cardona, Alvaro Quezada (Palermo Ortiz), Gabi Torres, Robert Coronado (88' Ricky Ruiz), Eric Calvillo (88' Danny Gomez), Alex Mendez, Beto Avila (71' Omar Mora), Rubio Rubin (90+1' Diego Abitia)

Subs Not Used: Abraham Romero, Memo Diaz, Xzavier Rede

PHX - (4-3-3) Patrick Rakovsky, Daniel Flores (69' Damian Rivera), John Scearce, Pape Mar Boye, Luke Biasi (88' Aleksandar Vukovic), Diego Gomez (69' Adrian Pelayo), Gilberto Rivera (83' Dominique Badji), Jean Eric Moursou, Ihsan Sacko, Gunnar Studenhofft (83' Kelvin Arase), Collin Smith

Subs Not Used: Chituru Odunze, Jamison Ping, Eziah Ramirez

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ELP - 59' Alvaro Quezada (Yellow), 67' Eric Calvillo (Yellow)

PHX - 12' Gilberto Rivera (Yellow), 26' Luke Biasi (Yellow)

MATCH STATS: ELP | PHX

GOALS: 1|1

ASSISTS: 1|1

POSSESSION: 43|57

SHOTS: 10|8

SHOTS ON GOAL: 3|3

SAVES: 2|2

FOULS: 17|21

OFFSIDES: 2|1

CORNERS: 0|4







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 13, 2026

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