FC Tulsa Fall on the Road against Charleston Battery

Published on June 13, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







MT. PLEASANT, S.C. - Five unanswered goals by Charleston Battery doomed FC Tulsa in a 5-1 defeat Saturday night at Patriots Point.

Tulsa struck early with a familiar cadence as midfielder Jamie Webber found the feet of forward Remi Cabral on the break as the Frenchmen slotted the Scissortails ahead in the 15th minute. The lead for the Black and Gold was short-lived, however, as the Battery responded with two goals of their own in the next four minutes. They tacked one more on in stoppage time of the first half to head to the locker room with a 3-1 advantage.

It was more of the same for the hosts in the second half as two more goals padded their lead. Tulsa recorded eight shots in the period but could not find the back of the net as the Scissortails had their five-match league unbeaten streak snapped.

Cabral's goal was his fourth of the regular season and eighth across all competitions. Webber's assist was his fourth across all competitions as he connected with Cabral for the second consecutive match.

FC Tulsa is back in action at ONEOK Field on Wednesday, June 17 as it takes on Monterey Bay FC at 7:30 p.m. in a Western Conference clash. Tickets are available at fctulsa.com/tickets or by calling 918-727-2231. The match will be broadcast on Fox23 and streamed on ESPN+.

USL CHAMPIONSHIP REGULAR SEASON - MATCH SUMMARY

Charleston Battery 5:1 FC Tulsa | Patriots Point | Saturday, June 13, 2026

MATCH STATS

SCORING

TUL - Remi Cabral 15' (Jamie Webber)

CHS - Colton Swan 16' (Douglas Martínez)

CHS - Maalique Foster 18' (Jeremy Kelly)

CHS - Emilio Ycaza 45'+1'

CHS - Wilmer Cabrera 80' (Emilio Ycaza)

CHS - Chris Allan 90'+3' (Wilmer Cabrera)

MISCONDUCT

TUL - Alonzo Clarke (Yellow) 19'

TUL - Grant Robinson (Yellow) 44'

CHS - Kirill Pakhomov (Yellow) 57'

TUL - Lamar Batista (Yellow) 73'

LINEUPS

FC Tulsa (3-4-3) - Alexander Tambakis; Lamar Batista, Alonzo Clarke, Ian (Kalil ElMedkhar 46'); Grant Robinson, Giordano Colli, Jeorgio Kocevski, Lucas Stauffer-C (Harvey St Clair 67'); Jamie Webber (Nelson Pierre 76'), Remi Cabral (Logan Dorsey 46'), Bailey Sparks (Zion Siranga 84')

Subs Not Used: Dane Jacomen, Abdoulaye Cissoko

Charleston Battery (3-4-3) - Luis Zamudio; Nathan Messer, Joey Akpunonu, Graham Smith; Douglas Martínez (Sean Suber 46'), Kirill Pakhomov (Alec Hughes 80'), Emilio Ycaza, Jeremy Kelly (Jack Wayne 83'); Miguel Berry, Maalique Foster (Wilmer Cabrera 67'), Colton Swan (Chris Allan 67')

Subs Not Used: John Berner, Laurent Kissiedou, Daniel Kuzemka

MATCH STATS: TUL | CHS

GOALS: 1|5

ASSISTS: 1|4

POSSESSION: 36|64

SHOTS: 13|18

SHOTS ON GOAL: 5|10

SAVES: 5|3

FOULS: 16|9

OFFSIDES: 3|3

CORNERS: 4|3







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.