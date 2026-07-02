Know Before You Go: FC Tulsa vs. Sacramento Republic FC - Saturday, July 4 - 7:30 p.m.

Published on July 2, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TICKETS

Tickets are available at fctulsa.com/tickets or by calling 918-727-2231. All FC Tulsa tickets are digital in the SeatGeek app. Have your tickets ready to scan upon arrival.

MATCHDAY TIMELINE

Box Office Opens: 5:30 p.m.

STM Early Entry: 6:20 p.m.

Gates Open: 6:30 p.m.

Warm-Ups: 6:45 p.m.

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

MATCH PREVIEW

FC Tulsa begin the second half of their season in a matchup of the top two seeds in the Western Conference last year.

PROMOTIONS

July 4: Promotional highlights of Saturday's match include an FC Tulsa USA sunglasses giveaway for the first 1,000 fans at the gate. On the concourse, there will be a face painting station along with a halftime parade on the field for kids decked out in red, white and blue. After the match, fireworks will light up the Tulsa sky with autographs from the team to follow.

STORY OF THE WEEK

FC Tulsa unveiled its new alternate jersey dubbed the Route 66 Centennial Kit which are now on sale to the general public online and will be available for purchase at Saturday's match along with our team shop at the Ascension St. John Sportsplex.

The "Route 66 Centennial Kit" is an ode to America's most famous road as it celebrates its 100th year. Running from Chicago to Los Angeles, the highway has been a beacon of westward migration with Tulsa serving as the "Capital of Route 66", benefitting as a bridge between the Midwest and Southwest. It is the city's connection to the road that has led to its central role in preserving it and showcasing its history and impact for generations to come.

MATCH UPDATES

Stay tuned to our X/Twitter feed for live match updates. Visit the USL Championship Match Center for live stats.

PARKING

Make your matchday easy and buy pre-paid parking at the BOK Lot, just steps from ONEOK Field! The BOK Lot address is 208 E Archer, Tulsa, OK 74103.

$8 Pre-Paid Parking | $12 Day-Of Parking

PROHIBITED ITEMS

Lawn chairs, soccer balls, bookbags & umbrellas are not allowed into ONEOK Field. No outside food or drinks allowed. View the full list here.

PLAYER AUTOGRAPHS

Stick around after the final whistle for autographs from the players at the field level!

PRE-MATCH SOCIAL

FC Tulsa's supporter group is throwing a pre-match July 4 tailgate at the corner of Archer and Elgin at 4:30 PM - all are welcome! Memberships will be available for purchase with members enjoying free food and drinks. Fun's guaranteed!

TEAM SHOP

Gear up for matchday by checking out our team shop.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.