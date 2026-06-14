Indy Eleven USL-C Winning Streak Ends

Published on June 13, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







Pittsburgh, PA - Indy Eleven had its three-game USL Championship winning streak snapped in second-half stoppage time at Eastern Conference rival Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, 1-0, on Saturday night.

The Boys in Blue started quickly, earning a free kick in the seventh minute.Captain Cam Lindley played a ball outside the corner of the six that Bruno Rendon headed to the edge of the six that defender Paco Craig headed down, but Pittsburgh keeper Nico Campuzano made a diving save.

Indy Eleven defender Alejandro Mitrano started the next scoring opportunity in the 20th minute with quick left-footed steal that turned into a transition with three passes getting the ball to Rendon on the right side. At the edge of the box, Rendon played it across to midfielder Jack Blake on the left for a fierce volley that was over the bar.

In the 25th minute, Boys in Blue goalkeeper Eric Dick made a diving save on a shot by Eliot Goldthorp. In the 37th, Dick again thwarted Goldthorp when he tried to go near post. Dick finished the match with five saves.

In the 43rd off a long Logan Neidlinger throw-in, Mitrano headed an attempted clearance from distance inside the box toward the top right corner, but Campuzano went high to grab it under the crossbar. In his first USL-C start of the season, Mitrano finished with a team-high seven crosses and added five passes in the final third, two shots, a tackle won and a successful dribble.

The match was still scoreless in the 61st minute when the Boys in Blue played an impressive transition up the left side from Mitrano to Blake to forward Edward Kizza, who turned a played an exquisite ball to a speeding Loïc Mesanvi inside the left edge of the area for a left-footed strike that just missed wide.

Indy Eleven retuns home for a Wednesday 7 p.m. kickoff vs. Eastern Conference opponent Brooklyn FC. It is a 317 Night, so fans can purchase $11 tickets online.

Ticket options include the new Desnuda Tequila Deck (sold out for this match), Family Four-Packs, and Flex Mini-Plans.

Located on the East Deck, the Desnuda Tequila Deck has an exclusive full-service bar and high-top seating providing panoramic pitch-side views for 50 people. It's a social experience offering a wonderful place to hang out and take in the game!Desnuda Tequila Deck seats start at $59 and include one FREE cocktail and bottomless chips, salsa, and guac.

The Family Four-Pack is available for all 2026 home games and can be purchased online only. Priced at just $49, the Family Four-Pack includes four tickets, FREE parking, $20 in Concession Vouchers, and a 20% Merchandise Discount, along with access to the Fun Zone/Kids Activation Area.

Flex Mini Plans include vouchers to be redeemed for any 2026 regular season home match.

For questions, call (317) 685-1100 during business hours or email tickets@indyeleven.com.

USL Championship

Indy Eleven 0:1 Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

Sat. - 7:00 p.m.

F.N.B. Stadium | Pittsburgh, Pa.

Weather: Sunny, 81 degrees

Attendance: 5,977

USL Championship Records

Indy Eleven: 5-3-3 (+4), 18 pts, #6 in Eastern Conference

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC: 6-4-1 (2), 19 pts, #5 in Eastern Conference

Scoring Summary

PIT - Lasse Kelp (Perrin Barnes) 90'+2

Discipline Summary

PIT - Perrin Barnes (caution) 10'

IND - Cam Lindley (caution) 21'

IND - Paco Craig (caution) 56'

PIT - Owen Mikoy (caution) 62'

IND - Logan Neidlinger (caution) 90'+5

PIT - Albert Dikwa (caution) 90'+6

Indy Eleven Lineup: Eric Dick, Alejandro Mitrano (Mohamed Omar 82'), Makel Rasheed, Paco Craig (Hesron Barry 72'), Logan Neidlinger, Jack Blake, Cam Lindley (captain), Josh O'Brien, Loïc Mesanvi, Edward Kizza (Noble Okello 72'), Bruno Rendón.

Indy Eleven Subs not used: Charlie Sharp, Kian Williams, Dylan Sing, Reice Charles-Cook.

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Lineup: Nico Campuzano, Lasse Kelp, Owen Mikoy, Victor Souza (Junior Etou 90'+4), Perrin Barnes, Charles Ahl, Danny Griffin (captain), Robbie Mertz, Eliot Goldthorp (Trevor Amann 77'), Max Viera, Albert Dikwa.

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC not used: Brigham Larsen, Jorge Garcia, Warren Agostoni, Mike Sheridan, Aldair Flowers, Jackson Walti.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 13, 2026

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