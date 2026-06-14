Five-Goal Night for Darren Smith Fuels Rout of Sporting JAX

Published on June 13, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC News Release







Jacksonville, Fla. - Detroit City FC exploded for six unanswered goals after an early setback to claim a 6-2 USL Championship road win over Sporting JAX on Saturday night at Hodges Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla., behind a five-goal performance from forward Darren Smith.

Smith's five goals ties the all-time record for most goals scored in a single regular-season USL contest (Mauricio Salles, 6/8/13.) He now leads the USL Championship with eleven goals on the 2026 season, and moves into 3rd all-time amongst all Detroit City FC goalscorers.

Sporting JAX struck first in the ninth minute, when Emil Jääskeläinen ran onto a ball from Rafferty Pedder and finished past Carlos Herrera to give the hosts a 1-0 lead. Detroit responded quickly, and Smith pulled Detroit City level in the 13th minute with his first of the night, settling the attack and shifting momentum away from a Jacksonville side still seeking its first league win.

Smith completed his brace before the half-hour mark, putting Detroit in front in the 26th minute after linking with Ben Morris, who provided the assist as Detroit City began to find space in wide areas and in transition. Le Rouge carried that 2-1 advantage and a growing grip on the match into halftime, limiting Sporting JAX to a handful of looks despite the early concession.

Detroit City put the game out of reach with a dominant spell after the break. Smith secured his hat trick in minute 45+3, finishing again from close range to make it 3-1 and punish Jacksonville for a turnover in its own half. Less than 10 minutes later, he added a fourth, capping a 57th-minute move that saw Preston Tabort Etaka provide the assist as Detroit overwhelmed the hosts in transition.

Sporting JAX made a triple change midway through the second half and briefly clawed back a lifeline. Substitute Kieran Sadlier pulled one back in the 69th minute, finishing a chance created by Jääskeläinen to cut the deficit to 4-2. Detroit managed the response, however, tightening its defensive shape while using fresh legs off the bench to reassert control of the tempo.

Smith restored Detroit City's four-goal cushion in the 81st minute, slotting home his fifth of the night after a cutback from Kobe Hernández-Foster. The goal capped a clinical individual outing in which Smith put all six of his shots on target and led a Detroit attack that converted its best chances with ruthless efficiency. Hernández-Foster then added a stoppage-time strike of his own in the 92nd minute to complete the 6-2 scoreline and round off a strong two-way performance from the left side.

Across 90 minutes, Detroit and Sporting JAX finished nearly even in possession, with Detroit City holding a slight 50.2 percent edge, but Le Rouge proved far more efficient in the final third. Detroit City generated 12 shots and 10 on target, compared to 13 shots and six on frame for the hosts. Devon Amoo-Mensah anchored the back line with a team-high 101 touches and 86 completed passes, while Hernández-Foster and Rafa Mentzingen each contributed heavily to Detroit City's buildup and ball progression.

The win continues what has been a strong start to the 2026 USL Championship campaign for Detroit City FC, which entered the week in the top three of the Eastern Conference standings. After Saturday's result in Jacksonville, Detroit City improves its overall league mark and adds another multi-goal performance to a season that has featured several statement wins.

Detroit City FC starting XI

Carlos Herrera, Tommy Silva, Callum Montgomery (Rio Hope-Gund 38), Devon Amoo-Mensah (C), Rafa Mentzingen (Rhys Williams 75), Kobe Hernández-Foster, Abdoulaye Diop (Aedan Stanley 75), Ates Diouf, Ben Morris (Connor Rutz 67), Preston Tabort Etaka (Haruki Yamazaki 67), Darren Smith.

Detroit City FC substitutes

Rio Hope-Gund (Callum Montgomery 38), Connor Rutz (Ben Morris 67), Haruki Yamazaki (Preston Tabort Etaka 67), Rhys Williams (Rafa Mentzingen 75), Aedan Stanley (Abdoulaye Diop 75)

Up next

Detroit City FC continues on Saturday, June 20, returning to Keyworth Stadium to host Louisville City FC in Prinx Tires USL Cup action, with kickoff set for 5:00 p.m. Tickets are still available.

For more information about Detroit City FC, visit detcityfc.com and follow @DetroitCityFC on X, Facebook, and @detroitcityfootballclub on Instagram.

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 13, 2026

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