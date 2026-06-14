San Antonio FC Falls to Lexington Sc, 2-0

Published on June 13, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - San Antonio FC suffered just its second loss of the season Saturday, falling to Lexington SC 2-0 at Lexington SC Stadium.

The teams held each other scoreless for the first half of play before the hosts broke through in the opening minutes after the break and went on to double their advantage in the 68th minute. San Antonio pushed for a response throughout the second half but was unable to find an opener as Lexington held on to secure all three points.

The loss snaps San Antonio's six-match scoring streak and nine-match unbeaten streak across all competitions.

Scoring Summary

LEX: Blaine Ferri (Assisted by Marcus Epps) 48'

LEX: Braudílio Rodrigues (Assisted by Xavier Zengue) 68'

Next Up

San Antonio FC has a bye week before closing out its four-match road stretch at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on Wednesday, June 24. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast nationally on ESPN2. The 2026 season is presented by Toyota.

Postgame Notes:

SAFC drops to 5-2-6 on the season with 21 points, remaining in first place in the Western Conference standings.

SAFC splits the season series with Lexington for the second straight year, having defeated the Kentucky side 2-1 at home in March.

Midfielder Nicky Hernandez made his 2026 regular season debut, having made an appearance in the team's USL Cup match against Knoxville on May 16.

San Antonio tied its single-match high this season with 17 tackles.

SAFC Starting XI: Richard Sanchez, Akeem O'Connor-Ward, Danny Barbir, Mitchell Taintor (Captain) (Luke Haakenson 71'), Alexis Souahy, Nelson Flores Blanco, Emil Cuello (Dmitrii Erofeev 70'), Lucio Berron, Mikey Maldonado, Jorge Hernandez (Nicky Hernandez 83'), Christian Sorto (EJ Johnson 83')

Substitutions Not Used: Rece Buckmaster, Richard Sanchez

Disciplinary Summary:

SA: Yellow Card (Emil Cuello) 45'

LEX: Yellow Card (Jacob Greene) 89'

Quotes:

Head Coach Carlos Llamosa

(On the team's performance)

"It's simple, I don't think we had a good game tonight. Both of the sides of the ball, we didn't play well tonight compared to the last performance, so we were flat. That's the reflection of the result, and credit to Lexington as well, they did what they had to do and they took advantage of our mistakes and holes and they won."

(On lessons to take away from the match)

"I think we learned that we cannot enter a soccer game that flat. From minute one, we were flat and we weren't playing the way we're used to playing. Something I highlighted on the team before was that this is a team that's been very mature. Even without playing good football, we find a way to get results and we find the will to defend well, so this time tonight, it doesn't happen, but we learn from those and we go back to the game and come out with a good reflection on how we can improve the performance tonight."

(On having an off weekend to regroup)

"This is a good opportunity to give the guys some breaks, guys who put a lot of minutes in the last couple weeks, to give a few days to recover, to get back, and hopefully for the Colorado [Springs] Switchbacks FC) game, we have the whole team available."

Defender Akeem O'Connor-Ward

(On the loss)

"It's tough. It's one of those ones where you kind of get punched in the mouth and we took our medicine unfortunately, but also we just didn't play how we wanted to play and how we've been playing all year. It kind of felt like, including myself, we're kind of out of our groove and it wasn't cohesive. We looked a bit tired and certain things, so we kind of go back to the drawing board. We have 10 days until our next game, so take some time away and get back to the drawing board with a big, big game in Colorado and we go back again to hunt three points."

(On the team's response after a loss)

"I think this is a really resilient group if I'm being honest. We responded really well last time we lost and I think we get a little more time now. I think we also want to get guys healthy, get back into a groove and figure out what we did wrong and what we need to improve on. We also know being the first place team, everyone is gonna be giving us their best game, and we want to be able to embrace that position that we're in so I think getting away and getting that time will help the guys and we'll be up for it more than ever to go and three points in Colorado."







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 13, 2026

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