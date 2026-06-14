Kelp Hits Stoppage Time Winner to Down Indy

Published on June 13, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







PITTSBURGH - Lasse Kelp scored his first career goal at the perfect time, slamming home a stoppage-time winner to give the Pittsburgh Riverhounds a 1-0 victory over Indy Eleven tonight at F.N.B. Stadium.

The German defender and first-year pro out of the University of Maryland got forward into the box and drove home a sharp-angled shot that got past former Hounds goalkeeper Eric Dick, who was playing his first match back in Pittsburgh after signing this offseason with Indy (5-3-3).

Nico Campuzano made two saves for the Hounds (6-4-1) to record his third straight clean sheet and the team's fourth shutout in the past five matches.

First half

A sellout crowd of 5,977 gave the match a playoff atmosphere as both teams tried to put their opponent off-balance with pressure on the ball.

Indy had the best early chances, but Campuzano was up to the challenge to deny a headed attempt by Indy's Paco Craig. Moments later, Indy won a free kick only a foot from the box, but the Hounds' wall did its job to block away Jack Blake's effort.

The Hounds started creating chances of their own, and Eliot Goldthorp forced Dick into the first of his four saves with a right-footed chance in the box in the 25th minute.

Second half

The Hounds came out firing from the opening whistle, and Goldthorp forced another save within 30 seconds.

Albert Dikwa created a good chance in the 58th minute with a low cross from the left side, but Dick was able to get a palm on the ball, and Indy cleared behind for a corner kick.

As the match got tighter, the physicality escalated with four of six yellow cards shown after the break. Indy's best chances came on the counter, particularly a 62nd-minute break by Loïc Mesanvi that flashed across the face of goal.

As the game moved into stoppage time, the Hounds found the winner on a play beginning from a Perrin Barnes throw-in.

Indy cleared the initial ball in, but the Hounds regained possession and sent it back to Barnes on the left. He sent the ball toward Kelp making the near-post run, and the defender controlled the ball with his back to goal.

Kelp then turned toward the goal line and created room to shoot from a tight angle, and his strike found its way between the legs of Dick and over the line for the match winner.

Modelo Man of the Match

Lasse Kelp takes top honor for a game-winning goal and his contributions to another clean sheet. Kelp won 11 of 16 duels and had four clearances in addition to one scoring chance created.

What's next?

The Hounds hit the road for a rematch of last year's playoff opener when they visit Hartford Athletic (4-5-2) next Saturday, June 20. It will be the team's first meeting since their scoreless playoff affair, from which the Hounds advanced on penalties on the way to the title.

Riverhounds SC lineup (4-3-3) - Nico Campuzano; Lasse Kelp, Owen Mikoy, Victor Souza (Junior Etou 90+4'), Perrin Barnes; Max Viera, Danny Griffin, Robbie Mertz; Eliot Goldthorp (Trevor Amann 77'), Charles Ahl, Albert Dikwa

Indy Eleven lineup (4-1-4-1) - Eric Dick; Alejandro Mitrano (Mohamed Omar 82'), Paco Craig (Hesron Barry 72'), Makel Rasheed, Logan Neidlinger; Cam Lindley; Loïc Mesanvi, Josh O'Brien, Jack Blake, Bruno Rendón; Edward Kizza (Noble Okello 72')

Scoring summary

PIT - Lasse Kelp 90+2' (Perrin Barnes)

Discipline summary

PIT - Perrin Barnes 10' (caution - tactical foul)

IND - Cam Lindley 21' (caution - reckless foul)

IND - Paco Craig 56' (caution - tactical foul)

PIT - Owen Mikoy 62' (caution - reckless foul)

IND - Logan Neidlinger 90+5' (caution - tactical foul)

PIT - Albert Dikwa 90+6' (caution - reckless foul)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 13, 2026

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