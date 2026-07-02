Preview: Hounds vs. Brooklyn FC

Published on July 2, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







PITTSBURGH - Back from a week off, the Hounds will be out to beat the heat and a USL Championship newcomer when they host Brooklyn FC in the traditional Independence Day contest Saturday night at F.N.B. Stadium.

The Hounds, who battled Hartford Athletic to a scoreless draw on June 20 in their last outing, took their league-mandated mental health break last week and had a chance to take in a Pirates baseball game last Saturday with Danny Griffin throwing out the ceremonial first pitch to Robbie Mertz. But now, it's back to business with a chance to move as high as third in the Eastern Conference with a victory this weekend.

Defense has been the name of the game in the Hounds' recent matches with five clean sheets in the past six and an active streak of 426 minutes without allowing a goal. Nico Campuzano is riding a personal streak of four consecutive clean sheets after his three-save performance at Hartford, and the back four of Lasse Kelp, Owen Mikoy, Victor Souza and Perrin Barnes have played well enough to allow Guillaume Vacter - who has returned to training - to not be rushed back from injury.

The team will look to continue that shutout streak against a Brooklyn team that has struggled to find the net at times with only 13 goals in 13 matches. Markus Anderson and Stefan Stojanovic have accounted for much of the offense with five and four goals, respectively, while former Hounds forward J.C. Obregón provides another dangerous player for the first-year Championship side.

A sellout crowd packed to capacity is expected to brave the heat with a high of 92 degrees predicted for earlier in the day. Fans will be able to stay in the stadium and come down to the field after the match for the City of Pittsburgh's Fourth of July fireworks show, which is scheduled to begin at 9:35 p.m. This is the second year since the Hounds brought back their July 4 home matches - a tradition from 2013-19 in the stadium's first seven years - and the on-field results have been strong with a 5-2-1 record in Independence Day home matches at F.N.B.

Tickets for the match are still available through the F.N.B. Stadium Box Office and Ticketmaster, though mostly supporters' section and standing-room tickets remain along with official resale tickets.

Saturday's match will be shown live on SportsNet Pittsburgh with replays throughout the weekend, and the contest will also stream live on ESPN+. Listeners can also catch the call of the match in Spanish on the Hounds' official radio partner, Radio Las Palmas, 92.9 FM HD2.

Match info

Riverhounds (6-4-2) vs. Brooklyn FC (2-8-3)

Date: Saturday, July 4

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: F.N.B. Stadium

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Odds: Hounds -210 / Draw +300 / Brooklyn +490 (FanDuel)

TV: SportsNet Pittsburgh

Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: Radio Las Palmas, 92.9 FM HD2

Live statistics: USL Championship Match Center

Live updates: @RiverhoundsSC on X/Twitter

Match hashtag: #PITvBKN







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 2, 2026

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