Match Preview: Republic FC at FC Tulsa

Published on July 2, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Overview: SAC @ TUL

Date: Saturday, July 4

Location: ONEOK Field Tulsa, Oklahoma

Kickoff: 5:30 p.m. PT

Watch at Home: FOX40+, ESPN+

Know Your Club

For the first time since June 20, Republic FC is back on the pitch with a chance to gain ground in an ever-tightening Western Conference table. Last time out, the Indomitable Club suffered a 1-0 loss to New Mexico United, its first loss at home since March.

Republic FC was the stronger team in the first half with numerous advances to the offensive half and four shots on goal. But as Sacramento continued to carry the momentum into the second half, a turnover near center pitch gave New Mexico's Dayonn Harris the chance to fire a shot from distance for the lone goal of the night.

In the conference rankings, The Quails are one of nine teams separated by a total of just five points.

"In the past, we've maybe started the season really strong and then started to slow down as the year progressed, but this year we have to turn it up in the second half of the season," said Captain Lee Desmond. "The league's really tight, and just two or three weeks of positive results can change everything."

As we move into the summer months, Republic FC is in a similar position to where they were at this point last year, which proved to be the start of a big stretch of games that eventually secured the club the second seed in postseason.

Know Your Opponent

Reigning Western Conference champion FC Tulsa is also coming into Saturday's holiday match on fresh legs. They last faced off with Colorado Springs Switchbacks on June 20, suffering a 2-1 loss to the team that Republic FC had defeated just a week earlier.

Despite the Switchbacks carrying the majority of the possession in the first half, Rémi Cabral gave Tulsa the lead just before the break. Following a cross into the box and a header by Bailey Sparks, Cabral tapped the ball through the defense into the net for his fifth goal of the season. But after the break, Colorado Springs found the back of the net twice in the opening 15 minutes to ultimately take the victory.

In the table, Tulsa is currently in fourth place, but has a full slate of teams close behind looking to secure a home playoff game.

Head-to-Head

Republic FC has dominated this all-time series with 10 wins to Tulsa's two and two draws. Saturday's contest sets up an opportunity for Sacramento to sweep the 2026 regular season series after a glorious home-opener win to start the season at Heart Health Park back on March 7. The Indomitable Club held most of the game in their favor with a header goal by Freddy Kleemann and another by Kyle Edwards in the second half to lock in the victory with a 2-0 finish.







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