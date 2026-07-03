Ben Morris' 92nd-Minute Strike Seals 2-1 Victory in Birmingham

Published on July 2, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC News Release









Detroit City FC battles the Birmingham Legion

(Detroit City FC) Detroit City FC battles the Birmingham Legion(Detroit City FC)

Birmingham, Ala. - Detroit City FC rode an early set-piece strike from Rio Hope-Gund and a stoppage-time winner from substitute Ben Morris to a 2-1 road win over Birmingham Legion at Protective Stadium on Thursday night.

Le Rouge wasted no time asserting themselves, jumping in front inside two minutes when center back Hope-Gund met a whipped delivery from Kobe Hernández-Foster and powered a header past Jassem Koleilat for his second goal of the season. Birmingham answered midway through the half as Tyler Pasher, a constant threat cutting in from the left, leveled in the 24th minute, sending the sides into the break level at 1-1 after an opening 45 that saw both teams create chances in transition.

With the points hanging in the balance, Detroit pushed the tempo after the restart, finishing the night with a 22-14 shot advantage and eight efforts on frame while edging possession 51-49 against a Legion side that also generated dangerous looks through Pasher and Ronaldo Damus. The visitors finally found their reward deep into stoppage time when Morris, introduced at halftime, capped a late surge by turning home the decisive goal in the 92nd minute to silence Protective Stadium and deliver all three points. For Morris, the strike was his first goal of the 2026 season, in his 100th career appearance for Detroit City FC.

Hope-Gund turned in a complete performance at both ends, pairing his opening goal with a team-high 59 completed passes and five recoveries as Detroit's back line limited Legion to four shots on target despite an expected-goals figure of 2.34 for the hosts. Hernández-Foster underlined his influence from the flank, leading all players with five chances created and 10 crosses attempted while also winning three tackles and two successful dribbles.

Further up the pitch, Ates Diouf provided a direct edge with two shots on target and eight completed passes in the final third, while Darren Smith and Alex Dalou each chipped in multiple chances created as Detroit finished with 30 touches in Birmingham's box. Goalkeeper Carlos Herrera contributed eight recoveries and three saves, including sharp work on Damus and Pasher efforts, to keep the match within reach until Morris' late intervention.

Detroit City FC Starting XI

Carlos Herrera, Tommy Silva, Rio Hope-Gund, Devon Amoo-Mensah, Haruki Yamazaki, Kobe Hernández-Foster, Ates Diouf, Rafa Mentzingen, Abdoulaye Diop, Aedan Stanley, Darren Smith.

Detroit City FC Substitutions

Ben Morris (45', Mentzingen), Alex Dalou (70', Tommy Silva), Maxi Rodriguez (70', Smith), Ryan Williams (81', Abdoulaye Diop), Callum Montgomery (90+3, Yamazaki).

Up next

Detroit City FC continues their stretch on the road, facing Fort Wayne FC in Prinx Tires USL Cup action on Saturday, July 11.

For more information about Detroit City FC, visit detcityfc.com and follow @DetroitCityFC on X, Facebook, and @detroitcityfootballclub on Instagram.

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 2, 2026

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