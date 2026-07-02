Rowdies Partner Again with PMB Events, Michelob Ultra for USA Round of 16 Watch Party at Al Lang Stadium

Published on July 2, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Tampa Bay Rowdies, in partnership with PMB Events and Michelob Ultra, are excited to welcome fans back to Al Lang Stadium for a watch party for the U.S. Men's National Team's Round of 16 match against Belgium on Monday, July 6 at 8 p.m. ET.

Tickets for the watch party are available for $10, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting Ocean Aid 360 for marine habitat restoration and The Williams Park Partnership, a nonprofit organization helping to revitalize St. Petersburg's historic urban park.

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This is the third watch party hosted at Al Lang Stadium through the Rowdies partnership with PMB Events and Michelob Ultra, along with previous watch parties at Jannus Live and Ferg's Sports Bar & Grill in the group stage of the tournament. Thousands of fans attended the Round of 32 watch party this week as the U.S. prevailed 2-0 over Bosnia and Herzegovina, marking the program's first win in the knockout rounds since the 2002 World Cup.

Fans can expect the same spirited atmosphere and family-friendly environment to cheer on the Red, White, and Blue in the world's largest soccer tournament. In addition to a massive main screen, Cox Media will provide two additional screens in front of each dugout suite for fans to follow the action. The match will also be displayed on Al Lang Stadium's main videoboard to ensure fans catch every minute of the excitement.

Official World Cup sponsor Michelob Ultra will be on hand with giveaways and swag for fans attendance, with radio stations 102.5 The Bone Magic 94.9 set to have a presence at the event as well. American Outlaw's local St. Petersburg chapter will also be on site, bringing the matchday atmosphere with a pre-match pep rally and songs throughout the night.

The watch party is open to fans of all ages. Seating for the event is general admission and first come, first served. Parking in the Al Lang Stadium lot for the event is cash-only, with spots available for $10. Gates will open to fans at 6 p.m., two hours before of the scheduled kickoff. Fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets ahead of time and arrive early to avoid missing out on the opening whistle.

Food and drink concessions will be available to fans on the stadium concourse, including Colony Grill pizza. Fans can enjoy Anheuser-Busch products like Michelob Ultra, Stella Artois, and NÜTRL for $5 at all concession stands. Non-alcoholic beverage offerings will also be available.

Visit rowdiessoccer.com/wcwp to learn more and purchase tickets.







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