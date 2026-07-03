La Voz - New Mexico's Own Chevel Shepherd to Perform at United's 4th of July Match
Published on July 2, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United News Release
Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United is happy to announce that New Mexico's own Chevel Shepherd will be performing 'God Bless America' prior to the team's 4th of July match against Oakland Roots SC. Shepherd a native of Farmington, New Mexico and winner of Season 15 of NBC's 'The Voice', is looking forward to the chance to perform in front of her fellow New Mexicans yet again.
"I am so excited to be back on the field with New Mexico United!" the singer said Thursday, "It's even more special getting to perform God Bless America at the 4th of July Match! I can't wait to see everyone again and cheer for our New Mexico familia! See you all on Saturday! Somos Unidos!"
United's Western Conference bout with Oakland Roots SC will kick off at 7:30 PM on Saturday July 4th at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. The match will also feature a post match Firework show weather permitting. Tickets are very limited and a sold out crowd is expected. Tickets can still be purchased on Seatgeek.com.
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