Goalkeeper Mason Stajduhar Recalled from Loan by Real Salt Lake

Published on July 2, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas Lights FC News Release







Las Vegas Lights FC today announced that Real Salt Lake has recalled goalkeeper Mason Stajduhar. Stajduhar has returned to the MLS club effective immediately following the termination of his loan.

Stajduhar originally joined the Lights on loan on May 12, 2026 and made six appearances across all competitions. During his stint with Vegas, he kept two clean sheets while recording 10 total saves.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 2, 2026

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