Hartford Athletic Visits Louisville City FC Following Break

Published on July 2, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







LOUISVILLE, K.Y. - Hartford Athletic returns to action for the first time since June 20th as they visit Louisville City FC on Saturday, July 4th, for a United Soccer League Championship matchup. Kickoff is slated for 8:00 p.m.

HARTFORD ATHLETIC VS. LOUISVILLE CITY FC

WHEN: Saturday, July 4th, 8:00 PM

WHERE: Lynn Family Stadium, Louisville, KY

HOW TO WATCH: The WAX, WFSB.com, ESPN+

OFFENSE LOOKING FOR SPARK

While Hartford ranks near the top of the league in several defensive categories, including second in total clean sheets, its offensive ranks sit near the bottom. Athletic currently sits last in the USL Championship with just 10 goals scored this season, having been shut out in seven of its 12 league matches. The team's last goal came against the Tampa Bay Rowdies on June 13-its lone goal in USL Championship play since May 9. With Louisville City FC standing as an Eastern Conference stalwart, Hartford must flex its creative muscles on offense to break out of this scoring slump.

SCOUTING REPORT

Louisville City FC enters Saturday's contest sporting a 6-5-3 overall record, good for 21 points and fourth place in the USL Championship's Eastern Conference standings. Last time out, Louisville City FC squared off against Detroit City FC in a Prinx Tires USL Cup meeting, which resulted in Louisville snagging key group-stage points by winning on penalty kicks. Louisville City FC has gone 1-0-3 in its last four outings, scoring five times in that span. Chris Donovan and Jansen Wilson lead the club with four goals apiece so far this season.

BEFORE THE HUDDLE

"This match presents a huge measuring stick for us. They are typically a dominant team in the East with great culture and experience," said General Manager and Head Coach Brendan Burke. "We cannot miss an assignment in any phase of play if we are going to get something out of this match."

For the latest on the Hartford Athletic, follow the club via social media on 'X', Facebook, and Instagram @hfdathletic.







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