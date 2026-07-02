'We Dream Big': Steevan Dos Santos on Cape Verde's Fairytale World Cup Debut

Published on July 2, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







For former Tampa Bay Rowdies forward Steevan Dos Santos, this summer has been filled with moments he once believed he would never see.

Growing up in Cape Verde, Dos Santos dreamed of one day playing professionally. He managed to achieve that with a career that spanned nearly two decades and included stops in Africa, Europe, and America. Seeing his native country compete in a World Cup, though? That's one dream that always seemed next to impossible.

"Cape Verde is a small country, but we have a lot of love here," says Dos Santos. "We dream big. We are a country that never gives up. Never give up your dreams. Always fight for your place."

Today, the tiny island nation off the coast of West Africa is proving it belongs on soccer's biggest stage. Cape Verde went undefeated through the group stage of this summer's tournament, earning their spot in the World Cup Round of 32 and a matchup with the reigning tournament champions Argentina this Friday.

Now retired and living back in Cape Verde, Dos Santos has been able to enjoy the remarkable World Cup ride as every matchday has become a country-wide celebration.

"You have flags all over the place, people celebrating after the games on the street, honking their horns," says Dos Santos. "It's our first time ever in the World Cup and everyone here is enjoying it. We are happy that we are playing against big national teams and we haven't lost yet."

For some around the world, this year's tournament is their first introduction to Cape Verde. A nation of roughly half a million known as a tourist destination, Cape Verde's fairytale debut in the World Cup has raised the country's soccer profile exponentially. However, the country's passion and love for the sport is nothing new.

"Everyone who lives here, the dream is to play soccer professionally," says Dos Santos. "Growing up, I spent most of my time on a field with friends playing. The main thing in Cape Verde is soccer. A couple of years ago, it would be unimaginable to think you're going to see Cape Verde in a World Cup. Now here we are. It's crazy."

Dos Santos has personal connections to Cape Verde's national team currently making waves at the World Cup. Cape Verde's Goalkeeper Vozinha, who became an overnight social media superstar after his breakout performance in net to secure a draw with Spain, was teammates with Dos Santos at Progresso do Sambizanga in Angola. Cape Verde's Head Coach Bubista was also an assistant at Progresso when Dos Santos and Vozinha were with the club a little over a decade ago.

Vozinha was one of a handful of former teammates that sent a video to wish Dos Santos well when he retired from professional soccer at the end of the 2024 USL League One season with Union Omaha. Dos Santos' coach for his last year in Omaha was current Rowdies Head Coach Dominic Casciato. The two connection via Facetime when Casciato had the chance to visit Cape Verde's training session at the Rowdies traning facility in Tampa.

Dos Santos has enjoyed seeing his home country call Tampa Bay its World Cup home base came throughout the group rounds of the tournament. The former striker found great success during his two seasons with the club, helping the Green and Gold win the USL Championship Players' Shield and an Eastern Conference title in 2021.

"I was talking to Leo Fernandes a couple of days ago," recalls Dos Santos. "I told him Cape Verde is doing well because they are in Tampa Bay. It was a lucky place for me, and now it's a lucky place for my country."

As Cape Verde prepared to face past World Cup winners like Spain and Uruguay, many pundits dismissed the country before a ball had even been kicked. In Dos Santos' estimation, those assumptions showed a lack of understanding of Cape Verde's growth over the last two decades.

"When you look at some national teams, it's true that some are weak," he says. "Some aren't even really professional. But Cape Verde has played against teams like Cameroon, Nigeria, Senegal, Egypt. It's not like, with all due respect to Curaçao, you're playing against teams that don't have that level. Cape Verde has played against the biggest national teams in Africa."

Those battles in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying and continental competition forged a team capable of competing at a high level, as shown by this year's World Cup in North America.

"Even though this is the first World Cup for Cape Verde, we've played in two or three Africa Cup of Nations tournaments against the best teams in Africa," Dos Santos said. "That gives you valuable experience. I think people thought Cape Verde was one of those weaker teams, but that's not who we are."

No matter what happens from this point forward, Dos Santos is hopeful that Cape Verde's World Cup breakthrough can permanently change the trajectory of soccer in his home country.

"A small country like us has players spread all over Europe," he said. "Now people are going to know Cape Verde can play in a World Cup. Young players can see that if they choose to play for Cape Verde, they can help take the country to a World Cup and be competitive. I think that is very good for the future of Cape Verde."







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 2, 2026

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