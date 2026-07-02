Orange County SC Signs OC Native Efren Solis to First Professional Contract

Published on July 2, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







IRVINE, Calif. - Orange County SC today announced that midfielder Efren Solis has signed his first professional contract with the club.

"We are delighted to sign Efren to his first professional contract with Orange County SC," said Peter Nugent, President of Soccer Operations & General Manager. "He has earned this opportunity through the way he has embraced every challenge since joining us, showing real hunger and desire to compete at this level. That's made it clear he's ready for this step, and we're pleased to continue supporting his development as he moves into the professional game.

"We'd also like to thank our partners at Irvine Strikers FC for their role in his development, and we're proud to welcome Efren as the first player to come through this partnership pathway. It's a positive moment for both clubs and a good example of what we're trying to build for local players."

A native of San Juan Capistrano, California, Solis came through Orange County SC's player development pathway after starring with club partner Irvine Strikers. He was a key member of the OCSC Academy squad that captured its conference championship in 2025 before advancing to the USL Academy Finals in Bradenton, Florida, where the team reached the semifinals.

Solis made his professional debut with Orange County SC on July 26, 2025, against Oakland Roots SC and appeared twice across all competitions during the 2025 season. After signing an Academy contract earlier this year, he continued his development with the first team while remaining an important contributor for OCSC II.

"I'm incredibly excited and grateful to sign my first professional contract with Orange County SC," said Efren Solis. "This is a dream since I've been chasing for as long as I can remember, and it's a moment that reflects years of hard work, sacrifice, and dedication. There have been many challenges and long days along the way, but every one of them has been worth it.

"I wouldn't be here without the support of my coaches, teammates, family, and everyone who has believed in me throughout my journey.

"I know this is just the beginning, and I'm excited to keep learning, improving every day, earning every opportunity, and doing everything I can to help this club succeed."

The 2026 season has marked another significant step in Solis' progression. He has appeared in 10 matches across all competitions, totaling 552 minutes, and scored his first professional goal in Orange County SC's 4-2 victory over Miami FC on June 24.







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