Oakland Roots Sports Club Announces Venue Change for Prinx Tires USL Cup Game against Spokane Velocity on July 11th

Published on July 2, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots SC News Release







Oakland Roots SC will play their Prinx Tires USL Cup match against Spokane Velocity FC at Merritt College in Oakland. The match remains scheduled for Saturday, July 11 at 12 PM PT. Due to the recently announced cricket matches at the Oakland Coliseum, this event will be limited capacity and exclusive to Members. Additional game-day information, including what to expect, will follow in the coming week.

"Merritt College and the Athletic Department have been phenomenal partners over the years and we are very grateful for their support in making this game possible for our Members," said Oakland Roots President Lindsay Barenz.

All tickets purchased for the previously scheduled July 11 match, including single game tickets, will automatically transfer to the rescheduled match at Merritt College. Specific seating and entry instructions will be shared directly with ticket holders in the coming weeks.

Due to limited capacity, access to this match will be prioritized for current Members and existing ticket holders. Fans who do not currently have tickets and want to guarantee access can secure a Half Season Membership now, which includes entry to the July 11 Members-only match and the rest of the 2026 home schedule.

For questions regarding tickets, please contact us at tickets@rootssc.com or call (510) 488-1144.







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