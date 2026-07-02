At Maimonides Park, Brooklyn FC Is Building a Matchday Unlike Any Other

Published on July 2, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, New York - Brooklyn FC's home at Maimonides Park gives the club something few professional soccer teams in North America can claim: a matchday experience shaped by a historic seaside ballpark, the Coney Island boardwalk and one of New York City's most recognizable neighborhoods.

Set in the heart of Coney Island, just steps from the Atlantic Ocean, Maimonides Park places Brooklyn FC in a setting that feels immediately different from a traditional soccer venue. This is no isolated stadium complex or neutral sports district. It is a Coney Island landmark with its own history, baseball roots and visual identity, surrounded by the beach, boardwalk, rides and lights.

The stadium opened in 2001 as KeySpan Park, bringing professional baseball back to Brooklyn decades after the borough lost the Dodgers. It later became MCU Park before taking on the Maimonides Park name ahead of the 2021 season. Long before the stadium opened, the site was part of Steeplechase Park, one of Coney Island's defining amusement parks. Today, the Parachute Jump still rises nearby, giving the stadium one of the most recognizable backdrops in New York sports.

That history gives Brooklyn FC a home with built-in character. Maimonides Park was not designed as a blank-slate soccer venue, and that is part of what makes it interesting. Originally built for baseball, the stadium gives soccer a close, compact feel that separates it from larger, more conventional venues. The scale keeps fans near the action and gives the match an immediacy that is harder to replicate in oversized stadiums. Every run, tackle, save, and celebration feels closer, not only because of the sightlines, but because the venue keeps the crowd connected to the field.

The ballpark setting also changes the way fans experience the match. Maimonides Park is open-air, coastal and woven directly into the surrounding neighborhood. A Brooklyn FC home match can begin long before kickoff, with supporters meeting for food and drinks, walking the boardwalk, stopping by Nathan's or coming straight from the beach before heading into the stadium. By the time the teams take the field, the night already feels connected to the neighborhood outside.

The location makes that connection practical, too. Maimonides Park sits at 1904 Surf Avenue, with the ballpark entrance near West 19th Street and Surf Avenue. Fans arriving by subway can take the D, F, N or Q trains to Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue and walk west toward the stadium. For many supporters, that approach is part of the experience: stepping out into Coney Island, passing the neighborhood landmarks and arriving at a stadium that feels fully embedded in its surroundings.

Inside, the venue still carries the rhythm of a classic minor league ballpark. The concourse, concessions, field views and compact seating bowl give the space a casual, accessible feel. It is large enough to host a professional match, but small enough that the building never overwhelms the game.

In addition to serving as the home of the Brooklyn Cyclones, Maimonides Park has been used for community events, concerts and other sports, including soccer. Brooklyn FC adds another layer to that history and community by bringing professional soccer into a stadium already tied to Brooklyn sports, Coney Island summers and neighborhood gatherings.

Across North American soccer, clubs often define their home experience through supporter sections, stadium architecture, downtown locations and purpose-built facilities. Brooklyn FC's home, however, is defined by its neighborhood. It starts with a seaside ballpark on the site of a former amusement park, beside one of the city's most famous boardwalks, under the shadow of the Parachute Jump.

As Brooklyn FC continues its season in Coney Island, the club's home matches are beginning to show what happens when professional soccer is placed somewhere with a character of its own. At Maimonides Park, the stadium does not simply fade into the surroundings. The surroundings are part of the reason people show up.

FAQs

Where does Brooklyn FC play its home matches?

Brooklyn FC plays its home matches at Maimonides Park in Coney Island, Brooklyn. The stadium is located near the boardwalk, beach and amusement district, giving the club one of the most distinctive home settings in North American soccer.

What makes Maimonides Park different from other soccer stadiums?

Maimonides Park was originally built for baseball, which gives Brooklyn FC matches a close, compact feel. Fans are near the action, and the stadium's location in Coney Island adds a matchday atmosphere that feels different from a traditional soccer venue or isolated stadium complex.

Can fans make a full day or night out of a Brooklyn FC match?

Yes. A Brooklyn FC home match can be part of a larger Coney Island visit, with fans arriving early to walk the boardwalk, spend time near the beach, grab food or meet up nearby before heading into the stadium for kickoff.

Is Maimonides Park near the Coney Island boardwalk?

Yes. Maimonides Park is located just steps from the Coney Island boardwalk and the Atlantic Ocean, placing Brooklyn FC home matches directly in one of New York City's most recognizable waterfront neighborhoods.

Why is Coney Island important to the Brooklyn FC matchday experience?

Coney Island gives Brooklyn FC home matches a setting with built-in character. The boardwalk, beach, rides, restaurants and surrounding neighborhood help shape the experience before fans even enter the stadium, making matchday feel connected to Brooklyn rather than separated from it.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 2, 2026

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