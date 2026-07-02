The Starr's Align: New Mexico United and Atlante FC End in Entertaining 3-3 Draw

Published on July 2, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Albuquerque, NM - In one of the most zany matches in club history New Mexico United and LigaMX side Atlante FC played to a 3-3 draw. The Wednesday night crowd of 6,720 was treated to a spectacle never seen before at RGCU Field at Isotopes Park.

Atlante FC got off early with a goal in the 19' Minute with a goal by Walter Portales. Late in the first half New Mexico United's attack would come alive with a 37' minute goal by Greg Hurst and 40' minute banger by Joseph Melto to put the Black and Yellow up 2-1 heading into the break. "I've been waiting for this moment," Melto said postgame, "I've been praying, and everything worked out the way it worked out. I'm so happy to perform like this."

The second half would see more fireworks as in the 63' minute Luis Puente slotted home the equalizer for Atlante. However just two minutes later Puente would be shown his second yellow which resulted in him being sent off from the match. Atlante and former Mexico National Team manager Miguel Herrera did not enjoy the decison and was shown a straight red for arguing with the lead official. "El Piojo" as he is known, protested the card by refusing to leave the playing area. The match would be delayed for a few minutes before Herrera made his way to watch the rest of the match from the third base dugout like many of the great Albuquerque Duke managers used to do. "I don't speak Spanish but it didn't look pleasant." Head Coach Dennis Sanchez said of the matter postmatch.

The fun was not over yet as Atlante's Joaquin Moxica looked to have scored the game winner in the 88' minute. But his late goal would be overshadowed by New Mexico's Gatorade Player of the Year Winston Starr equalizing for his hometown team in the 89' minute which sent "The Lab" into a frenzy and secured a childhood dream for the La Cueva grad. "I was here at the first ever New Mexico United game as a kid, and I always wanted to be on this field representing this state. To represent it tonight and score a goal was amazing." A very happy Starr said postmatch, "It's a great feeling to know that I can play at this level. I know there's still a lot more work to do, so I'll just keep grinding until my time comes." The match would end 3-3 before both teams decided to work on their penalty taking skills. Atlante would win the shootout 5-4.

New Mexico United will be back at home on Saturday July 4th against Oakland Roots SC. That match is close to sold out and will feature a post-match firework show to celebrate the nation's 250th anniversary. You can get your tickets online at Seatgeek.com.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 2, 2026

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