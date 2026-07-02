Roots Back in Action for Independence Day Clash at New Mexico United

Published on July 2, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots SC News Release







After a week off, Roots will resume play in the USL Championship this Saturday, July 4th when the club heads to Albuquerque for an Independence Day matchup with New Mexico United at 6:30 PM PT.

Oakland enters the match sitting in third place in the Western Conference table with a 5-6-3 (W-D-L) record and having picked up points in their last three league fixtures.

But New Mexico has been in near identical form as of late, also finding results in their last three, but sitting two spots below Oakland in the table in 5th place holding a 5-3-4 overall record.

Roots found their offensive footing in their last match versus Phoenix, scoring four goals in the victory and putting themselves in a tie for third place on the league scoring leaderboard with 23 goals so far in 2026.

In this department, the fixture seems to be a mismatch, as New Mexico enters Saturday having only scored 13 goals, tied for the second lowest mark in the league. But while United has struggled to score goals, they have succeeded at preventing their opponents from scoring as well, conceding just 13 in those same matches.

Boosting the Oakland attack has been the elite play of Roots' Peter Wilson and Wolfgang Prentice, with Wilson leading the Western Conference in scoring with nine goals, and Prentice pacing the conference in assists with six.

Wilson, the 2025 Golden Boot winner is directly in the running for a repeat in 2026, and also enters Saturday on the verge of writing even more Oakland history, as he trails Johnny Rodriguez by just a single goal on the club's all-time USL scoring leaderboard, and is only three goals from tying Rodriguez for the all-time club record across all competitions.

Roots' Michael Edwards has also been a bright spot in the Oakland backline, having been named the USL Championship mid-season Defender of the Year this week.

Following Saturday's match, Roots will return to the East Bay for a home fixture in the Prinx Tires USL Cup Group Stage versus USL League One side Spokane Velocity for a Members only matchup at Merritt College on Saturday, July 11th at 12 PM PT.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 2, 2026

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