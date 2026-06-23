Campuzano Earns Team of the Week Nod

Published on June 23, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds goalkeeper Nico Campuzano was named to the USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 16 after his shutout performance Saturday in the team's 0-0 draw on the road at Hartford Athletic.

Campuzano finished the match with three saves to his name - all coming in the second half - and each of the three carried some degree of difficulty, including his leaping stop of a Michee Ngalina shot in the 60th minute and a strong block to parry away another shot by Ngalina in the 90th minute.

The goalkeeper also did well marshaling the defense as they combined to handle 12 Hartford corner kicks, and Campuzano also had three clearances in the match as he recorded his fourth consecutive clean sheet for a team that has not allowed a goal in its last 426 minutes.

It is the second Team of the Week honor in 2026 for Campuzano, who was Player of the Week in Week 10, the week when he began his current personal shutout streak.

The Hounds are off this week but return to action at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 4, when they host USL Championship newcomers Brooklyn FC at F.N.B. Stadium.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 23, 2026

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