Hartford Athletic Fends Off Tampa Bay Rowdies in Epic Fashion

Published on June 13, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Hartford Athletic handed Tampa Bay Rowdies their first loss of the 2026 United Soccer League Championship season as a first-half tally by Sebastian Anderson and Antony Siaha's sixth clean sheet of the season helped maintain a 1-0 league win on Saturday night.

With the triumph, Hartford improves to 4-2-5 overall. Tampa Bay falls to 8-1-4.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

After Tampa Bay owned much of the pace of play to open the match, Hartford found a break in the 20th minute as Samuel Careaga ripped a shot on goal that was stopped. The rebound was corralled by Sebastian Anderson and shot home by the defender, putting Athletic ahead, 1-nil.

Tampa Bay Rowdies nearly found the tying score in the 40th minute with a point-blank try that was stopped on the goal line by Antony Siaha and cleared away by Britton Fischer.

Defense was paramount in the second half as Tampa Bay nicked 11 total attempts towards Siaha with four being blocked and another two being saved by the goalkeeper. The 28-year-old's best save of the half came on a goal-line try in the 88th minute, keeping the score locked at 1-0.

Siaha finished the night with five saves while Tampa Bay owned advantages in both corner kicks (15-1) and shot attempts (27-9).

SERIES NOTES:

Tonight marked just the 15th all-time meeting between the two clubs.

NEXT UP:

Hartford Athletic returns to Trinity Health Stadium next Saturday, June 20th, to host Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC.

For the latest on the Hartford Athletic, follow the club via social media on 'X', Facebook, and Instagram @hfdathletic.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 13, 2026

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