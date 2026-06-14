Hartford Athletic Fends Off Tampa Bay Rowdies in Epic Fashion
Published on June 13, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Hartford Athletic News Release
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Hartford Athletic handed Tampa Bay Rowdies their first loss of the 2026 United Soccer League Championship season as a first-half tally by Sebastian Anderson and Antony Siaha's sixth clean sheet of the season helped maintain a 1-0 league win on Saturday night.
With the triumph, Hartford improves to 4-2-5 overall. Tampa Bay falls to 8-1-4.
HOW IT HAPPENED:
After Tampa Bay owned much of the pace of play to open the match, Hartford found a break in the 20th minute as Samuel Careaga ripped a shot on goal that was stopped. The rebound was corralled by Sebastian Anderson and shot home by the defender, putting Athletic ahead, 1-nil.
Tampa Bay Rowdies nearly found the tying score in the 40th minute with a point-blank try that was stopped on the goal line by Antony Siaha and cleared away by Britton Fischer.
Defense was paramount in the second half as Tampa Bay nicked 11 total attempts towards Siaha with four being blocked and another two being saved by the goalkeeper. The 28-year-old's best save of the half came on a goal-line try in the 88th minute, keeping the score locked at 1-0.
Siaha finished the night with five saves while Tampa Bay owned advantages in both corner kicks (15-1) and shot attempts (27-9).
SERIES NOTES:
Tonight marked just the 15th all-time meeting between the two clubs.
NEXT UP:
Hartford Athletic returns to Trinity Health Stadium next Saturday, June 20th, to host Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC.
For the latest on the Hartford Athletic, follow the club via social media on 'X', Facebook, and Instagram @hfdathletic.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 13, 2026
- Locomotive Pick up Point against Phoenix Rising FC in a 1-1 Draw at Home - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Serrano's Late Equalizer Salvages LouCity a Point at Home against Brooklyn - Louisville City FC
- Rowdies' Undefeated Streak Halted in 1-0 Loss to Hartford - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Orange County SC Brings Back a Point from New Mexico - Orange County SC
- Five-Goal Night for Darren Smith Fuels Rout of Sporting JAX - Detroit City FC
- Sporting JAX Men Fall to Detroit City FC in Late-Night Duel - Sporting Club Jacksonville
- Indy Eleven USL-C Winning Streak Ends - Indy Eleven
- Battery Blast Tulsa for Five in 5-1 Victory with Five Different Scorers - Charleston Battery
- Las Vegas Lights FC Wins, 2-1, at Birmingham Legion FC for First Road Win - Las Vegas Lights FC
- Kelp Hits Stoppage Time Winner to Down Indy - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- San Antonio FC Falls to Lexington Sc, 2-0 - San Antonio FC
- Kelp's Game Winner Pushes Hounds Past Indy - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- FC Tulsa Fall on the Road against Charleston Battery - FC Tulsa
- Ferri, Rodrigues Score in 2-0 Thwarting of San Antonio FC - Lexington SC
- Hartford Athletic Fends Off Tampa Bay Rowdies in Epic Fashion - Hartford Athletic
- Loudoun United FC Comes up Short in 4-1 Loss to Rhode Island FC - Loudoun United FC
- Rhode Island FC Dominates in First-Ever Win at Loudoun United FC - Rhode Island FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hartford Athletic Stories
- Hartford Athletic Fends Off Tampa Bay Rowdies in Epic Fashion
- The Arc Connecticut and Hartford Athletic Partner for "Arc Night" to Celebrate Inclusion and Community
- Hartford Athletic Visits League Leader Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Hartford Athletic Dominates New York Cosmos in Prinx Tires USL Cup Action
- Hartford Athletic to Host Connecticut's Largest World Cup Watch Parties at Trinity Health Stadium