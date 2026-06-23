Charleston Battery's Miguel Berry Earns Selection to USLC Team of the Week for Week 16

Published on June 23, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery News Release







CHARLESTON, S.C. - The USL Championship announced Tuesday that Charleston Battery forward Miguel Berry was named to the league's Week 16 Team of the Week.

Berry turned in his best performance of the year to lead Charleston to a 2-5 road victory over Sporting Club Jacksonville on Saturday.

The veteran striker scored two goals and provided one assist, while also having a hand in the Battery's fifth goal, against Jacksonville. Berry's brace was his first since August 2021, and his second goal proved decisive in halting Jacksonville's comeback bid after halftime, maintaining Charleston's grip on the game.

Berry nearly had a hat trick at the end of the match, but his free kick rocked the post, which ultimately set up the Battery's fifth goal when Alec Hughes immediately knocked the rebound into the net.

The Battery have now earned 11 Team of the Week/Round selections in 2026.

Charleston's next match will be home vs. Loudoun United FC on Wed., June 24, which is Pups at the Pitch at Patriots Point. Tickets for the match are on sale now via SeatGeek.com, the club's exclusive digital ticketing provider, and information on tickets specifically for fans and their canine companions can be found at www.charlestonbattery.com/dogs.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 16

GK - Nico Campuzano, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

D - Matt Mahoney, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

D - Omari Glasgow, Monterey Bay FC

D - Garrison Tubbs, Orange County SC

M - Jamie Webber, FC Tulsa

M - Wan Kuzain, Sporting Club Jacksonville

M - Stephen Kelly, Orange County SC

M - Jonas Fjeldberg, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

F - Abdellatif Aboukoura, Loudoun United FC

F - Peter Wilson, Oakland Roots SC

F - Miguel Berry, Charleston Battery

Coach - Ryan Martin, Oakland Roots SC

Bench - Kris Shakes (NM), Lamar Batista (TUL), Sebastian Tregarthen (BHM), Ousman Jabang (NM), Ihsan Sacko (PHX), Lyam MacKinnon (OC), Russell Cicerone (TBR)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 23, 2026

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