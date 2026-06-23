Matt Mahoney and Jonas Fjeldberg Named to Team of the Week for Week 16

Published on June 23, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release







Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC officially announced today that midfielder Jonas Fjeldberg and defender Matt Mahoney have been named to the USL Championship's Team of the Week, presented by SiteOne, for week 16 of the 2026 season.

Fjeldberg played an impressive match on Saturday night against FC Tulsa on the road, netting a goal and earning an assist. With the Switchbacks coming out of halftime trailing Tulsa by a lone goal, the pressure was on for a comeback, and Fjeldberg did not disappoint. The 27-year-old won nine duals, had nine touches in the opposition box, and held a passing accuracy of 90%.

Mahoney had a massive impact defensively, giving the Switchbacks the opportunity to take the lead in the second half. The captain led the match with 12 clearances and three tackles. In addition to his defensive efforts, Mahoney won nine duels and had 86 touches and 58 accurate passes.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 16

GK - Nico Campuzano, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

D - Matt Mahoney, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

D - Omari Glasgow, Monterey Bay FC

D - Garrison Tubbs, Orange County SC

M - Jamie Webber, FC Tulsa

M - Wan Kuzain, Sporting Club Jacksonville

M - Stephen Kelly, Orange County SC

M - Jonas Fjeldberg, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

F - Abdellatif Aboukoura, Loudoun United FC

F - Peter Wilson, Oakland Roots SC

F - Miguel Berry, Charleston Battery

Coach - Ryan Martin, Oakland Roots SC

Bench - Kris Shakes (NM), Lamar Batista (TUL), Sebastian Tregarthen (BHM), Ousman Jabang (NM), Ihsan Sacko (PHX), Lyam MacKinnon (OC), Russell Cicerone (TBR)

The Switchbacks are back at home on June 24 against San Antonio FC for Club & Country night presented by Blue Federal Credit Union. Stay tuned for more updates and coverage, and be sure to follow us on social media @switchbacksfc or visit our website, HERE, for the latest news and information.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 23, 2026

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