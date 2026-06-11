Switchbacks FC Player Garven Metusala Called up to Play in the 2026 FIFA World Cup
Published on June 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announces defender Garven Metusala has been selected to represent Haiti in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Metusala has been a consistent and reliable presence on the international stage. The center back has earned 22 call-ups for Haiti and has been named to the squad 24 times, made 15 appearances, including 14 starts, totaling 1,138 minutes. His most recent appearance came against Honduras, where he played 45' and contributed to a strong defensive showing.
Metusala will join fellow Switchbacks player, Duke Lacroix, as Haiti begins its run in the group stage for the World Cup against Scotland on June 13.
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