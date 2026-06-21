Lexington Draws Indy Eleven in Regulation, Falls in Penalty Shootout 7-6

Published on June 20, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington SC News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club's Prinx Tires USL Cup match ended 0-0 after the regulation period Saturday, requiring a penalty shootout to determine who would earn two points and who would be limited to one. Ultimately, it was Indy Eleven who finished the evening with the lion's share of the points with a 7-6 advantage in the shootout.

Despite the result, Lexington dominated the match for all 90 minutes. It retained 66% of possession, outshot Indy 21-8 and did not allow a shot on target for the second consecutive match. The Greens also finished with the expected goals advantage, 1.03 to 0.32.

LSC's unbeaten streak extended to four matches and moved the Greens to 1W-0L-2D in Prinx Tires USL Cup Group 4.

Mac Hemmi's group now sits in fourth place in the group, trailing leaders Louisville City FC by two points. The two rivals will face off in the second leg of the Commonwealth Cup, presented by Republic Bank, on July 11 with the chance to win the group and advance to the tournament's knockout round.

GOALS

N/A

PENALTY SHOOTOUT

IND: Jack Blake - MISSED (0-0)

LEX: Aaron Molloy - SCORED (0-1)

IND: Josh O'Brien - SCORED (1-1)

LEX: Alfredo Midence - SCORED (1-2)

IND: Mohamed Omar - SCORED (2-2)

LEX: Arturo Ordóñez - SCORED (2-3)

IND: Alejandro Mitrano - SCORED (3-3)

LEX: Marcus Epps - SCORED (3-4)

IND: Charlie Sharp - SCORED (4-4)

LEX: Joe Hafferty - MISSED (4-4)

IND: Paco Craig - SCORED (5-4)

LEX: Nick Firmino - SCORED (5-5)

IND: Logan Neidlinger - SCORED (6-5)

LEX: Jacob Greene - SCORED (6-6)

IND: Makel Rasheed - SCORED (7-6)

LEX: Latif Blessing - MISSED (7-6)

LINEUPS

LEX: Oliver Semmle, Jacob Greene, Javain Brown, Arturo Ordóñez, Xavier Zengue (81' Joe Hafferty), Blaine Ferri (69' Latif Blessing), Aaron Molloy, Nick Firmino, Marcus Epps, Michael Adedokun (81' Alfredo Midence), Braudílio Rodrigues (75' Malik Henry-Scott)

IND: Reice Charles-Cook, Hesron Barry (82' Alejandro Mitrano), Paco Craig, Makel Rasheed, Logan Neidlinger, Noble Okello, Kian Williams (61' Jack Blake), Mohamed Omar, Josh O'Brien, Bruno Rendón (45' Loïc Mesanvi), Dylan Sing (61' Charlie Sharp)

UP NEXT

LSC will enjoy a bye week next week, allowing the side to rest and prepare for its next match at Tampa Bay Rowdies on July 4. The match will kick off on ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 20, 2026

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