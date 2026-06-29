FC Tulsa Launches Promotions for July 4 Match

Published on June 29, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa is excited to celebrate America's 250th birthday at ONEOK Field on Saturday, July 4 as they take on Sacramento Republic FC at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available at fctulsa.com/tickets or by calling 918-727-2231. The match will be broadcast on My41 and streamed on ESPN+.

Promotional highlights of Saturday's match include an FC Tulsa USA sunglasses giveaway for the first 1,000 fans at the gate. After the match, fireworks will light up the Tulsa sky with autographs from the team to follow.

There are several patriotic deals available for fans with Endline GA tickets for $17.76, Endline Reserve tickets for $18.12 and Corner tickets for $19.45. Fans can also experience premium seating options such as four pitchside loge or indoor suite tickets for $250. Saturday also marks the return of $1 Beer Section Night.

FC Tulsa is giving back as well this weekend by providing tickets to active and former military in partnership with Vet Tix and local non-profits who assist underserved communities in Tulsa. There are various donation packages available for fans and local businesses to join in providing.

Saturday's match features last season's top two clubs in the Western Conference and begins a four-month stretch with at least one match a week until the end of the regular season. Both sides will look to start off the second half of their 2026 campaigns with a signature result.

FC Tulsa's July 4 match is presented by Bill Knight Ford. The premium catering provider for the match is JTG Catering Group.







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