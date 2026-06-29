New Mexico United Announces the Loan of Marlon Vargas to Union Omaha

Published on June 29, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Albuquerque, NM - Today New Mexico United has announced the loan of Midfielder Marlon Vargas to USL League One side Union Omaha for the remainder of the 2026 season, pending league and federal approval.

The Bakersfield native joined the Black and Yellow in 2024 on loan from MLS Next Pro side Colorado Rapids II before signing a contract with United in 2025 and 2026. In his time with United Vargas scored 6 goals across 41 matches.

The loan has an option to recall. The club wishes Vargas the best during his time with Union Omaha.







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