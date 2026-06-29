Republic FC Winger Pierre Reedy Announces Retirement

Published on June 29, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Today, Sacramento Republic FC announced that midfielder Pierre Reedy has elected to retire from professional soccer. In conjunction with his retirement, Reedy has been released from the remainder of his contract with Republic FC by mutual consent of the club and player.

Reedy notes in his farewell, "The boots may be hung up, but the friendships, lessons, and memories will stay with me forever. Thank you to everyone who's been a part of my journey. Here's to the next chapter."

"We want to congratulate Pierre on a distinguished professional career and thank him for his contributions to our club this season. He has approached every day with professionalism and standout character, and we are grateful that he will forever be a part of the Indomitable Family," said Republic FC President and General Manager Tim Holt. "Pierre has an enormously bright post-playing career ahead of him and we'll be cheering him on as he begins this next chapter of his life."

Reedy joined Republic FC in December 2025 after two seasons with USL League One club Spokane Velocity, where he helped the expansion team reach back-to-back appearances in the league Final. Across all competitions, he recorded 35 appearances, four goals, and five assists for Spokane. He also previously featured in USL Championship for Charleston Battery in 2023, and helped the Eastern Conference team close out the year in strong form to claim its first-ever Eastern Conference Championship.

Reedy's career also includes stints with Real Salt Lake (MLS), Real Monarchs (MLS NEXT Pro), Dundee FC (Scottish Championship). Across all competitions, he has recorded 75 appearances, four goals, and six assists in his professional career. After missing much of the season due to a preseason injury, he made his Republic FC debut on June 6 and helped the club claim two points in USL Cup.

After coming up through the New York Red Bulls Academy, Reedy became a three-year captain at Penn State, where he earned five All-American selections. In 2021, he was awarded the Big Ten Medal of Honor, one of the most prestigious student-athlete awards in the country. While in college, he also featured for USL League Two side Reading United FC and helped them reach the 2018 National Championship Final.

Republic FC returns to action against FC Tulsa on July 4. That match from ONEOK Field in Tulsa, Oklahoma is set for 5:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on FOX40+ and ESPN+.







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