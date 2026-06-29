New Mexico United Hosts Second High School Summer Classic

Published on June 29, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United is excited to announce its Second Annual High School Summer Classic starting on June 29th, 2026 at the Mesa Del Sol and Bernalillo Soccer Complex's. United continues to aim to promote New Mexican high school soccer by hosting and providing the resources necessary for the tournament. This year's tournament will feature the top 12 boys varsity soccer programs in New Mexico along with the top 6 girls' varsity programs spread out across three days.

"We are so excited to welcome this amazing event back for another year while providing a new opportunity to the best girls programs in New Mexico," Special Operations Manager Nate Slota said, "The hope is to make this preseason tournament an annual staple on the sporting calendar so that more High Schools across New Mexico will have a chance to participate in the future."

Tournament Structure:

Boys Bracket

12 teams split into 2 Groups

3 Matchdays

Matchday 1 & Matchday 2 (Monday, June 29th, and Monday, July 6th)

Championship Day (Monday, July 13th)

Tiebreaker Criteria

Points

Goal differential

Goals for

Goals conceded

Coin toss

Girls Bracket

6 teams

3 Matchdays

Matchday 1, Matchday 2 (Monday, June 29th and Monday, July 6th)

Championship Day (Monday, July 13th)

Tiebreaker Criteria

Points

Goal differential

Goals for

Goals conceded

Coin toss

New Mexico United encourages friends and families to attend the matches. There are no bleachers, so please bring your own chairs. There are no pets, seeds or food allowed on the turf fields - Water is the ONLY food & beverage item permitted inside the fences. Security will be present and enforce these rules.

Participating High Schools:

Academy High School (Girls)

Albuquerque High School (Boys and Girls)

Atrisco Heritage Academy (Boys)

Capital High School (Boys)

Cottonwood Classical (Girls)

Eldorado High School (Boys)

Farmington High School (Girls)

Hobbs High School (Boys)

Hope Christian High School (Girls)

La Cueva High School (Boys)

Rio Grande High School (Boys)

Rio Rancho High School (Boys)

Sandia High School (Boys)

Santa Fe Prep (Boys)

St. Pius High School (Boys)

Volcano Vista High School (Boys and Girls)

All participating teams will get tickets to United's home match on August 1st against Colorado Springs Switchbacks.







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