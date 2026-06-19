Stars and Stripes Forever - New Mexico United Announces New Bottle Rocket Kit
Published on June 18, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United News Release
Albuquerque, NM - Today New Mexico United has announced their new "Bottle Rocket Kit" which will be worn for the club's 4th of July match against Oakland Roots SC. This bright burst of Red, White and Blue ties in the vibrant feeling of a July evening.
"Fast, loud and impossible to miss, the 'Bottle Rocket' Kit is a tribute to summer nights, pickup games and the kind of memories made in the middle of summer." said Director of Consumer Products Justin De La Rosa, "It is loud, bright and impossible to ignore just like New Mexico."
Kits are available online now and in store on Friday June 19th at 9 AM. New Mexico United's 4th of July match against Oakland Roots SC will kickoff at 7:30 PM MDT at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. The pre match "fan fest" will have local food trucks, vendors and a blood drive. Tickets can be bought online at Seatgeek.com.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 18, 2026
- Stars and Stripes Forever - New Mexico United Announces New Bottle Rocket Kit - New Mexico United
- MUSC Match Preview: Jacksonville vs. Charleston - Charleston Battery
- Loudoun United FC Looks to Bounce Back on the Road against Birmingham Legion FC - Loudoun United FC
- Match Preview: Brooklyn FC vs Tampa Bay Rowdies: Saturday, 7 PM - Brooklyn FC
- Roots Head to Phoenix for Saturday Night Fixture Versus Rising FC - Oakland Roots SC
- Preview: Hounds at Hartford Athletic - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Match Preview: Republic FC vs. New Mexico United - Sacramento Republic FC
- Battery Partner with Driblab to Strengthen Sporting Operations - Charleston Battery
- Brooklyn FC Celebrates Father's Day and World Cup Weekend on Coney Island - Brooklyn FC
- United Soccer League Announces Expanded Partnership with Performance Intelligence Company Kitman Labs - USL
- How an Exhibition with the U.S. National Team Kept the Rowdies Kicking - Tampa Bay Rowdies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New Mexico United Stories
- Stars and Stripes Forever - New Mexico United Announces New Bottle Rocket Kit
- Better Call Kipp United Draws 1-1 with Orange County on Stunning Keller Goal
- Good Vibrations - New Mexico Looks to Keep Going against Orange County
- New Mexico United Announces the Rescheduling of Their October Match against Phoenix Rising FC
- Quel Bonheur: Valentin Noël Dazzles in United 4-0 Win