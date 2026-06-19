Stars and Stripes Forever - New Mexico United Announces New Bottle Rocket Kit

Published on June 18, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Albuquerque, NM - Today New Mexico United has announced their new "Bottle Rocket Kit" which will be worn for the club's 4th of July match against Oakland Roots SC. This bright burst of Red, White and Blue ties in the vibrant feeling of a July evening.

"Fast, loud and impossible to miss, the 'Bottle Rocket' Kit is a tribute to summer nights, pickup games and the kind of memories made in the middle of summer." said Director of Consumer Products Justin De La Rosa, "It is loud, bright and impossible to ignore just like New Mexico."

Kits are available online now and in store on Friday June 19th at 9 AM. New Mexico United's 4th of July match against Oakland Roots SC will kickoff at 7:30 PM MDT at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. The pre match "fan fest" will have local food trucks, vendors and a blood drive. Tickets can be bought online at Seatgeek.com.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 18, 2026

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